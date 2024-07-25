Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Arrested for Assault

“It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then,” Almufti told In Touch of the incident. “We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end.” As fans of RHOA know, this is not Nida’s first run-in with the law. In 2014, he received a sentence of eight years behind bars for identity theft and bank fraud. Prior to meeting Parks and being featured on RHOA, NIda had served time in prison in the early 2000’s for a car theft scheme.

To date, Parks has said nothing regarding Nida’s most recent arrest.