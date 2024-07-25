Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Arrested for Assault
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, has been arrested for assault.
According to police documents obtained by In Touch, Nida was arrested after his current wife, Sherien Almufti, called the police and made an accusation that Nida got physical with her on March 11. The report detailed that Almufti claimed she had come home from a bar — having had three drinks only — and an argument over cheating allegations broke out between the pair. The notes in the report detail that both Nida and Almufti accused each other of cheating.
As the argument escalated, Nida reportedly pulled out a video of Almufti kissing another man. It is at that point the police report claims he “pulled her by the hair and pushed by against a refrigerator.” After getting into a “shuffle,” as Almufti described the melee, she broke free and ran outside screaming for help. By the time she came back inside to get her phone, Nida was gone. Almufti was able to show surveillance video she had as evidence of what happened to the police when they arrived on the scene; however, the footage only showed the pair verbally arguing and nothing physical.
Nida ended up returning home and spoke to the police. During his conversation, he said they had gotten into a verbal argument, and he tried to take Almufti’s phone. When he went to take her device, Nida claims Almufti “balled up on the ground” in an effort to protect her phone. While he ended up getting her phone — which led to her running outside for help — Nida claims he followed her to give her phone back to her. Although police did not note any marks on Almufti’s body that showed any signs of physical violence, they did end up arresting Nida and taking him to jail. After his arrest, Nida put up $3K in bail and was released.
“It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then,” Almufti told In Touch of the incident. “We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end.” As fans of RHOA know, this is not Nida’s first run-in with the law. In 2014, he received a sentence of eight years behind bars for identity theft and bank fraud. Prior to meeting Parks and being featured on RHOA, NIda had served time in prison in the early 2000’s for a car theft scheme.
To date, Parks has said nothing regarding Nida’s most recent arrest.