Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Dating? Insider Spills on Their 'Low-Key' But 'Romantic' Stay in England
Feb. 2 2026, Updated 11:52 a.m. ET
Does Kim Kardashian have a new man in her life?
On Sunday, February 1, a news outlet claimed the mom-of-four, 45, flew out to England the day before to spend a "very romantic" night with Lewis Hamilton, 41, at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.
Kim Kardashian Flew to England
"Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," an eyewitness spilled, with photos soon emerging. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around."
"She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background," another source shared. "Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."
Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Date
The source claimed they took full advantage of the establishment's amenities, such as getting a couple's massage.
"It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," the insider noted. "In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous."
- Get In Line! There's 'No Shortage Of Men Vying For' Kim Kardashian's Attention, And The Reality Superstar Is Loving It: Source
- Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson 'Getting Very Serious' As Kanye West Flaunts Alleged Flings With Other Women
- Moving On! Kanye West & Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, Source Spills: 'They're Happy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Did the Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve Together?
Before the dating rumors surfaced, the two both attended Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve 2025 bash in Aspen, Colo., though they left the party separately.
Kardashian and the F1 driver have known each other for over a decade, but this is the first time they've been romantically linked.
In 2016, when the makeup mogul was still married to now ex-husband Kanye West, Hamilton praised the rapper, 48, and revealed they were on great terms.
"I went to see Kanye at his house and he goes, ‘You know, me and you are very much the same,'" the racing star recalled. "He said, ‘I’m big in the music world but I’m trying to do what I love in fashion and people don’t like it. You’re big in your racing world but you love your music and people will probably struggle to accept that. You need to do what you love and not give a f--- about what anyone thinks.'"
Hamilton's comments about the Yeezy founder came prior to West's antisemitic rants, which West recently apologized for.
Gossip once swirled that Hamilton was dating the SKIMS designer's sister Kendall Jenner, 30, in 2015, but he told a reporter of the rumors, "We’re just friends."