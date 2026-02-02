Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Dating? Insider Spills on Their 'Low-Key' But 'Romantic' Stay in England

Article continues below advertisement

Does Kim Kardashian have a new man in her life? On Sunday, February 1, a news outlet claimed the mom-of-four, 45, flew out to England the day before to spend a "very romantic" night with Lewis Hamilton, 41, at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

Kim Kardashian Flew to England

Source: mega Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly had an overnight date in England.

"Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside," an eyewitness spilled, with photos soon emerging. "An hour later, around 4 p.m., Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around." "She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background," another source shared. "Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them."

Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Date

Source: mega Lewis Hamilton arrived to the resort via helicopter.

The source claimed they took full advantage of the establishment's amenities, such as getting a couple's massage. "It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them," the insider noted. "In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous."

Did the Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve Together?

Source: mega The stars both attended Kate Hudson's NYE bash in December 2025.

Before the dating rumors surfaced, the two both attended Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve 2025 bash in Aspen, Colo., though they left the party separately. Kardashian and the F1 driver have known each other for over a decade, but this is the first time they've been romantically linked.

Source: mega Lewis Hamilton once raved over a talk he had with Kim Kardashian's ex-husuband Kanye West.