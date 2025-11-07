'Bipolar' Kanye West Takes 'Accountability' for Bizarre Antisemitic Streak While Meeting With NYC Rabbi

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West is trying to make amends for his past antisemitic comments by openly discussing his mental health struggles with New York City Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto. “I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” West, 48, told Pinto, 53, through a translator in a video posted to the rabbi’s Instagram account on Thursday, November 6. “I was dealing with some various issues, dealing with bipolar also.”

Kanye West Met With NYC Rabbi

Source: MEGA Kanye West apologized for his antisemitic comments in a meeting with a New York City rabbi.

The “Runaway” rapper gave insight into the diagnosis, explaining, “It would take the ideas I had and have me taking them to the extreme where I would forget about the protection of people around me or myself.” “Sometimes people aren’t that knowledgeable about bipolar or what causes it, and the way you act when you have this disease,” he continued. “It's like if you left the house and left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage, mess up the living room. Now, when you get back, it's your responsibility, because that's your child.”

Kanye West Apologized for Antisemitic Comments

Source: MEGA Kanye West opened up about his bipolar diagnosis during his apology.

West’s apology was seemingly welcomed, as Pinto’s caption explained both parties left with a “shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths.” “Rabbi Pinto welcomed Ye warmly, encouraged him with words of Torah and light, and praised his will to move closer to truth,” the post explained. “Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings … Ye and Rabbi Pinto hope to serve as an example to the world of the power of faith and reconciliation.”

Kanye West Revealed 'Mental Condition' Diagnosis in 2018

Source: MEGA Kanye West revealed his bipolar disorder in the 2018 song 'Yikes.'

West first revealed he was diagnosed with a “mental condition” in 2018. The rapper appeared to disclose that he had bipolar disorder in his song “Yikes,” which featured album art showing a Wyoming mountain range with the words “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome” written across it. West’s social media accounts have been suspended multiple times in the past for making antisemitic comments and praising Hitler. Most recently, in May, West released a song titled “Heil Hitler” along with its companion title “WW3,” which glorified the German leader who orchestrated the killing of six million Jewish people.

Kanye West Vowed to Stop Antisemitism

Source: MEGA Kanye West vowed to stop spreading antisemitism weeks after releasing a song titled 'Heil Hitler.'