Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments, Blames 'Psychotic' Behavior on Undiagnosed Brain Injury: 'I Lost Touch With Reality'

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West is trying to make amends for his past erratic behavior and hurtful antisemitic comments. On Monday, January 26, The Wall Street Journal published a full-page apology from the rapper, where he claimed his actions stem a 2002 car crash that left him with a brain injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder May Have Stemmed From 2002 Car Accident

Source: mega Kanye West revealed he suffered a brain injury from a 2002 car accident.

"Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain. At the time, the focus was on the visible damage — the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma," he shared. "The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed." West, 48, said he never underwent "comprehensive scans," and the "possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised." The "Heartless" vocalist believes brushing the situation under the rug was what led to his 2023 bipolar type-1 diagnosis. "Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you're manic, you don't think you're sick. You think everyone else is overreacting," he explained. "You feel like you're seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you're losing your grip entirely."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The star said being bipolar made him feel 'unstoppable.'

The dad-of-four felt people were quick to label him as "crazy" and make fun of him despite the serious effects. "The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don't need help," he continued. "It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, and unstoppable."

Article continues below advertisement

Kaye West Declares He's Not an Antisemite

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The rapper insisted he's 'not an antisemite' and blamed his hurtful actions on being 'in a fractured state.'

West admitted he "lost touch with reality," causing him to say and do things he "deeply regrets," including mistreating the people he loves the most. West then addressed his Nazi propaganda, spilling, "I became detached from my true self. In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it." "One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience," he said. "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

Article continues below advertisement

The Rapper Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Source: mega West's wife, Bianca Censori, 'encouraged' him to get help.

"In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life," he confessed. "As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn't want to be here anymore." "Hitting rock bottom a few months ago, my wife encouraged me to finally get help," he said of Bianca Censori, 31, whom he married in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Aspire to Earn Your Forgiveness'

Source: mega West claimed he hit 'rock bottom' after a four-month 'manic episode.'