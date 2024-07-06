'Love Is Blind' Star Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Husband Cameron Reveal Their Secret to Marriage 5 Years After Tying the Knot on Reality TV
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and her husband, Cameron, are the perfect example of true love — and now they have a trophy to prove it!
The Love Is Blind stars, who tied the knot on November 16, 2018, which was day 40 of the Netflix reality television experiment's very first season, sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! more than five years after they said "I do" on the hit series.
While speaking to OK! about their latest partnership with Alka-Seltzer for the brand's new heartburn-relieving Fizzy Melts, Lauren and Cameron — who recently won Netflix's Cutest Couple award — revealed their secret to keeping the spark alive after being married for half a decade.
"I absolutely believe that dates matter," Lauren explains of the importance of prioritizing romance and intimacy within a relationship no matter how long partners have been together. "I always say 'continue dating each other.'"
"Even once Cam and I have been married for 50 years, he better stiffer on and take me on a date," she quips. "You have to try new things [and] spend time with each other. It really helps the romance continue."
"Which is why the Alka-Seltzer melts is so important because it won't let the stomach upset" and interfere with date night, Lauren jokes.
Cameron agreed with his wife, admitting: "You can't get complacent in your relationship. You have to keep dating [and] having new experiences, but also if you have problems or things that you want to talk about, which literally every married couple has, you can't sweep it under the rug."
"You have to have those difficult conversations. So, it's both sides of the coin that are really important," he notes.
One example of how Lauren and Cameron have kept their chemistry alive is the way they recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
Cameron credited Lauren for the idea, explaining, "her original idea was to do a cheesy sort of Elvis-type wedding [with a] drive through chapel."
"And then we would go see Usher," he adds, though Lauren comedically confessed seeing the famed R&B singer at his Sin City residency was the "priority" all along.
In all seriousness, Lauren explains, "Five years was a milestone for sure, so I wanted to do something special and important to just celebrate the years that we had spent together — and hopefully a hundred more. Vegas seemed like it made the most sense."
As for what's next in the couple's future, Lauren and Cameron have a podcast called "The Love Seat" coming "very soon" that they are "excited about," as well as the brunette beauty's nonprofit, the Eddie Mae Robbie Foundation, launching later this year.
"We do plan on taking over the world," Lauren warns, revealing, "we're working on getting back on TV, too. That's a top priority."