'Shady' Ariana Grande Accused by Critics of Mocking Sydney Sweeney in 'Petal' Music Video as Singer Dresses in Blonde Wig and Busty Dress
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 7:03 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande was accused of poking fun at Sydney Sweeney in the music video for her new single "petal."
In the video, the singer plays a woman who dresses up in different outfits and puts on different personas for an audition. One of the characters closely resembled the Anyone But You actress, as Grande was dressed in a low-cut, brown and white cow print dress complete with a matching bandana over a blonde wig.
Ariana Grande Copies Sydney Sweeney's Look
As the character goes through her audition, Grande, 33, puts her hands on her chest to highlight her cleavage, while in another moment, she shimmies in front of a table of executives to show off her assets.
Given that Sweeney, 28, is known for flaunting her cleavage and sometimes wears country-inspired looks, social media users were quick to express their thoughts.
Social Media Weighs In
"The way she's serving that exact Sweeney bouncy doe-eyed chaos in the cow print is actually insane. it's giving petal video but make it bubblegum pinup," one person on X penned, while another wrote, "omg this shady queen."
"Like this is literally Cassie’s audition scene," another person pointed out, referring to the character the blonde bombshell plays in Euphoria, while a fourth individual said, "So that’s who she is, I knew she looked familiar."
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Despite the accusations, there hasn't been any known tension between the ladies, though Grande parted ways with music manager Scooter Braun, Sweeney's boyfriend, in 2023 after working together for years — though no reason was given for the split.
The SYRN lingerie designer started dating Braun in 2025.
The two are known to have different political views, as it was previously revealed that Sweeney was registered as a Republican. In addition, her family has been seen donning Donald Trump's red Make America Great Again hats, though Sweeney herself has never been pictured wearing one.
Nonetheless, the Housemaid star has rejected the "MAGA Barbie" label people have given her.
"I've never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of," she explained in a Cosmopolitan interview. "And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."
Ariana Grande Called Out Donald Trump
"I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am," she continued. "I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."
Meanwhile, the "7 Rings" vocalist has spoken out against the POTUS' ICE raids and requested he stop using her tunes on his campaign videos.
"Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense," she wrote on social media in June.