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Sydney Sweeney's Assets Nearly Pour Out of Her Lace Bra as She Seductively Shares New Pieces From Her Lingerie Brand: Photos

sydney sweeney shares new lingerie brand pieces in lace bra photos
Source: MEGA;

Sydney Sweeney showcased her assets in new lace lingerie from her SYRN brand in glamorous photos.

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July 15 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is turning up the glamour while giving fans a closer look at the newest additions to her lingerie brand.

The Euphoria star shared a series of stunning photos and videos modeling black lace pieces from her new label, confidently showing off the elegant collection in a luxurious setting.

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image of Sydney Sweeney modeled new black lace pieces from her SYRN lingerie brand.
Source: @syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney modeled new black lace pieces from her SYRN lingerie brand.

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In one standout snap, Sweeney wore a delicate black lace bra featuring floral embroidery and scalloped trim from SYRN's Seductress line. The plunging design highlighted the actress' signature style as she smiled at the camera, with voluminous loose waves, smoky eye makeup and sheer black opera gloves completing the sophisticated look.

Another image showed Sweeney holding up a matching black lace bra while continuing to model the same set, giving followers a closer look at the intricate details and craftsmanship behind the collection. She tilted her head toward the camera, keeping the spotlight on the feminine design.

The campaign appeared to be photographed inside an elegant room filled with crystal chandeliers, rich wood paneling and velvet drapes, creating a luxurious backdrop that perfectly matched the romantic aesthetic of the collection.

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Expanding Beyond Hollywood

image of Sydney Sweeney said she launched SYRN to create a space where women can embrace different versions of themselves through self-expression.
Source: @syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney said she launched SYRN to create a space where women can embrace different versions of themselves through self-expression.

In recent years, Sweeney has continued to grow her career beyond acting by stepping into the fashion and business world with the launch of her lingerie brand.

According to the company's website, the actress created the brand to “create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are.”

“SYRN is our playground for self-expression,” Sweeney wrote.

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Wedding Rumors Continue to Swirl

image of Reports claimed Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have discussed eloping because of her demanding filming and production schedule.
Source: @syrn/Instagram

Reports claimed Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have discussed eloping because of her demanding filming and production schedule.

The latest campaign comes as Sweeney continues to make headlines over her personal life, with new reports claiming she and boyfriend Scooter Braun are considering taking the next step in their relationship.

"Sydney's been engaged before and wants to skip ahead straight to marriage," a source told RadarOnline.com.

The insider claimed that Braun, 45, and Sweeney, 28, have discussed their future together and are both open to eloping or having a small, private wedding because of the actress' packed schedule.

The Anyone But You star is expected to spend the next two years balancing several film projects while continuing to expand her work as a producer.

"There's zero time to plan a wedding, but there's definitely time to elope — and they both think the time is now," the insider claimed.

Another source told the outlet that Sweeney has no interest in another lengthy bethrothal following her split from Jonathan Davino in March 2025, three years after he proposed.

"Sydney thinks Scooter is a keeper," an insider alleged. "He's been incredibly supportive and helpful in her plans to start a production company and doesn't see the point in another long engagement with their connection in such a solid spot."

Their Romance Has Reportedly Grown Quickly

image of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked after reportedly meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice.
Source: @scooterbraun/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked after reportedly meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice.

Sweeney and the investor were first linked romantically in September 2025 after reportedly meeting earlier that summer at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.

"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," a source told a news outlet of the romance at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in l---. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

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