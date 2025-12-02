Sydney Sweeney Trolled for Her 'Republican Look' as She Wears Structured Red Dress on 'The Tonight Show' After American Eagle Ad Controversy: Photos
Dec. 2 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's outfit on the Monday, December 1, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon turned heads — but not for the reason one might think.
The actress wore a burgundy structured midi dress that featured pointed shoulders, a cinched, corseted waist and matching slingback heels.
Sydney Sweeney Gets Dragged for Her Outfit
The look had social media users cracking jokes about her Republican ties, as it was revealed she was a registered member of the party amid her American Eagle jeans ad controversy, which some people believed was promoting eugenics.
"Wow she really speedran that Republican look," one person commented of her attire, while another quipped, "Trying out that Fox News look I see."
"Whoever said she speedway [sic] the Republican lewk [sic]? Nailed it," a third individual said, while a fourth tweeted, "The red really brings out her Republicanness."
The Actress' MAGA Controversy
As OK! reported, the Euphoria star, 28, has been under fire ever since her family members posted photos wearing MAGA hats in 2023.
The blonde beauty replied via social media at the time, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."
Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Drama
However, things amped up again this year when the movie star did an American Eagle campaign that sparked controversy.
The ad featured Sweeney wearing denim alongside the slogan, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."
In a promo video, the star stated, "My body's composition is determined by my genes."
"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color," she explained. "My jeans are blue."
Some people were quick to bash the advertisement, accusing it of promoting eugenics or White supremacy. However, she received support from several Republican politicians, including Ted Cruz, who called her "beautiful."
Even Donald Trump weighed in, telling a reporter, "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."
How Sydney Sweeney Responded to the AE Backlash
The Handmaid's Tale alum finally broke her silence on the situation in an interview with GQ, brushing off the backlash.
"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," she simply replied.
"I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person," Sweeney said of why she stayed silent. "I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am."