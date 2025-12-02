Sydney Sweeney Trolled for Her 'Republican Look' as She Wears Structured Red Dress on 'The Tonight Show' After American Eagle Ad Controversy: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's outfit on the Monday, December 1, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon turned heads — but not for the reason one might think. The actress wore a burgundy structured midi dress that featured pointed shoulders, a cinched, corseted waist and matching slingback heels.

Sydney Sweeney Gets Dragged for Her Outfit

Source: @fallontonight/youtube Sydney Sweeney was mocked for her 'Republican look' when she wore a red dress on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

The look had social media users cracking jokes about her Republican ties, as it was revealed she was a registered member of the party amid her American Eagle jeans ad controversy, which some people believed was promoting eugenics. "Wow she really speedran that Republican look," one person commented of her attire, while another quipped, "Trying out that Fox News look I see." "Whoever said she speedway [sic] the Republican lewk [sic]? Nailed it," a third individual said, while a fourth tweeted, "The red really brings out her Republicanness."

The Actress' MAGA Controversy

Source: @fallontonight/youtube Amid the actress' American Eagle ad drama, it was revealed she's a registered Republican.

As OK! reported, the Euphoria star, 28, has been under fire ever since her family members posted photos wearing MAGA hats in 2023. The blonde beauty replied via social media at the time, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Drama

Source: @fallontonight/youtube The actress appeared on the Monday, December 2, episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

However, things amped up again this year when the movie star did an American Eagle campaign that sparked controversy. The ad featured Sweeney wearing denim alongside the slogan, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." In a promo video, the star stated, "My body's composition is determined by my genes." "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color," she explained. "My jeans are blue."

Source: mega Sweeney was accused of helping promote eugenics with her American Eagle jeans campaign.

How Sydney Sweeney Responded to the AE Backlash

Source: american eagle The star didn't react much to the drama, telling a journalist, 'I’m not here to tell people what to think.'