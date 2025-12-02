or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Sydney Sweeney Trolled for Her 'Republican Look' as She Wears Structured Red Dress on 'The Tonight Show' After American Eagle Ad Controversy: Photos

Photos of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @fallontonight/youtube

Social media users poked fun at the outfit Sydney Sweeney wore on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's outfit on the Monday, December 1, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon turned heads — but not for the reason one might think.

The actress wore a burgundy structured midi dress that featured pointed shoulders, a cinched, corseted waist and matching slingback heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Gets Dragged for Her Outfit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sydney Sweeney was mocked for her 'Republican look' when she wore a red dress on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Source: @fallontonight/youtube

Sydney Sweeney was mocked for her 'Republican look' when she wore a red dress on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

The look had social media users cracking jokes about her Republican ties, as it was revealed she was a registered member of the party amid her American Eagle jeans ad controversy, which some people believed was promoting eugenics.

"Wow she really speedran that Republican look," one person commented of her attire, while another quipped, "Trying out that Fox News look I see."

"Whoever said she speedway [sic] the Republican lewk [sic]? Nailed it," a third individual said, while a fourth tweeted, "The red really brings out her Republicanness."

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress' MAGA Controversy

Photo of Amid the actress' American Eagle ad drama, it was revealed she's a registered Republican.
Source: @fallontonight/youtube

Amid the actress' American Eagle ad drama, it was revealed she's a registered Republican.

As OK! reported, the Euphoria star, 28, has been under fire ever since her family members posted photos wearing MAGA hats in 2023.

The blonde beauty replied via social media at the time, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Drama

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @fallontonight/youtube

The actress appeared on the Monday, December 2, episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

However, things amped up again this year when the movie star did an American Eagle campaign that sparked controversy.

The ad featured Sweeney wearing denim alongside the slogan, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

In a promo video, the star stated, "My body's composition is determined by my genes."

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color," she explained. "My jeans are blue."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sweeney was accused of helping promote eugenics with her American Eagle jeans campaign.
Source: mega

Sweeney was accused of helping promote eugenics with her American Eagle jeans campaign.

Some people were quick to bash the advertisement, accusing it of promoting eugenics or White supremacy. However, she received support from several Republican politicians, including Ted Cruz, who called her "beautiful."

Even Donald Trump weighed in, telling a reporter, "If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Article continues below advertisement

How Sydney Sweeney Responded to the AE Backlash

Photo of The star didn't react much to the drama, telling a journalist, 'I’m not here to tell people what to think.'
Source: american eagle

The star didn't react much to the drama, telling a journalist, 'I’m not here to tell people what to think.'

The Handmaid's Tale alum finally broke her silence on the situation in an interview with GQ, brushing off the backlash.

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," she simply replied.

"I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person," Sweeney said of why she stayed silent. "I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.