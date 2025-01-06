Ariana Grande Goes Full Audrey Hepburn Again at 2025 Golden Globe Awards as Biopic Rumors Stir: Photos
Did someone say Breakfast at Tiffany’s?
Ariana Grande turned heads as she arrived in style at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, January 5, once again channeling another iconic Audrey Hepburn-inspired look.
The Wicked actress — who received a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture — donned a 1966 Givenchy Haute Couture gown to the first awards show of the new year.
The vintage, never-before-worn design was pulled straight from the era of Hepburn's prime, which only further fueled theories Grande is readying herself for a potential upcoming biopic audition.
In a press release, LILY et Cie owner Rita Watnick revealed the "7 Rings" singer purchased the archival outfit from the vintage clothing store, noting: "Fashion like this didn’t just happen by chance — it was the result of one of the most legendary collaborations in fashion and film history. The dress was unworn. It still had the original mode depose seal in place on the dress."
Grande ultimately fell short in the category, with the award going to Zoe Saldana for her portrayal of Rita Mora Castro in Emilia Pérez.
Ahead of the show, Grande gushed over her role as Glinda the Good Witch while stopping for an interview on the red carpet.
"It's the most surreal thing in the entire world. It's not something you expect when you go into something like this. I was so grateful to do the work. This something is not something you'd expect. [There are] so many women I love so much and it's all very insane," the Nickelodeon alum expressed.
Shouting out the people who helped bring her red carpet look to life, Grande shared: "I have an amazing glam team. My team — without them I am a potato. I am very grateful for my team. We had a lot of laughter this morning, we had a lot of fun."
As soon as Grande emerged at the Golden Globes, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions about the A-lister stepping out in yet another Hepburn-inspired style.
"Ariana Grande [is] campaigning for the Audrey Hepburn biopic role with these past few looks," one person speculated via X (formerly named Twitter), while another user declared: "Ariana Grande must really want to play Audrey Hepburn so bad. Every outing on the red carpet seems like cosplay and a walking audition."
"Ariana Grande is really leaning into the Audrey Hepburn thing on the red carpet but I still am not sold on her playing her in a movie," a third viewer insisted.
Meanwhile, an internet troll snubbed, "Ariana grande looks NOTHING like Audrey Hepburn and she’s also not British so she would seriously be a terrible fit."
E! News interviewed Grande on the red carpet.