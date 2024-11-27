How Much Did Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Make From 'Wicked'? Inside the Viral Rumors

Fans and moviegoers took to TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the buzz, with most of them expressing their dismay over the reported unequal and unfair payouts among the cast members.

One said, "Cynthia was paid $1M for her role in Wicked. Ariana paid $15M. This is why they hire overseas 😭."

"How could they pay Cynthia $1-2m for the role in Wicked?? She’s almost an EGOT," a second asked, while a third added, “The disparity between Ariana’s salary ($15 mil) and Cynthia’s is crazy because why is it that much of a difference? And they’re both named leads in the film."