How Much Did Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Make From 'Wicked'? Inside the Viral Rumors
How Much Did Cynthia Erivo Reportedly Earn for Her 'Wicked' Role?
Released on November 22, Wicked — an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West — stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.
According to reports, Erivo only received a salary of $1 million for the lead role.
What Was Ariana Grande's Reported Salary for 'Wicked'?
While the Tony-winning actress reportedly scored $1 million from the gig, rumors claimed the "we can't be friends" singer received a whopping $15 million for her part in the adaptation.
How Much Did the Other 'Wicked' Cast Members Receive?
- What Is Whoopi Goldberg's Net Worth? Here's The Scoop On 'The View' Star's Finances
- The Ladies Of 'The View' Make Staggeringly Different Salaries: See How Much Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar & More Earn
- Mo'Nique Admits She Cried After Learning Whoopi Goldberg's Salary On 'The View' — 'That Hurt My Feelings'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The viral reports also shed light on the other cast members' reported payouts.
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, who played Madame Morrible and the Wizard respectively, got $2 million each. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater reportedly earned $450,000 and $350,000 respectively.
Marissa Bode and Bowen Yang made $250,000 each, according to the rumors.
How Have Fans Reacted to the Rumors of Unequal Salaries?
Fans and moviegoers took to TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the buzz, with most of them expressing their dismay over the reported unequal and unfair payouts among the cast members.
One said, "Cynthia was paid $1M for her role in Wicked. Ariana paid $15M. This is why they hire overseas 😭."
"How could they pay Cynthia $1-2m for the role in Wicked?? She’s almost an EGOT," a second asked, while a third added, “The disparity between Ariana’s salary ($15 mil) and Cynthia’s is crazy because why is it that much of a difference? And they’re both named leads in the film."
What Universal Said About the Rumors Surrounding Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' Payouts
A spokesperson for Universal Pictures set the record straight about the costars' salaries.
In response to the hearsay, a spokesperson for Universal Pictures confirmed that Grande and Erivo got the same salaries for their roles in the adaptation.
“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” the spokesperson clarified in a statement to Page Six.