Ariana Grande Sparks Concern as Fans Fear She's 'Wasting Away' After Past Eating Struggles

Pin-thin Ariana Grande has once again been at the center of social media alarm after she spoke out against body-shaming remarks – and OK! can reveal her admission has prompted renewed fears among fans the singer is "wasting away before the world's eyes." The We Can't Be Friends star recently reposted a 2024 interview to her Instagram Stories, urging followers to be mindful before making "really dangerous" comments about appearance. In the video of her chat, Grande grew emotional as she reflected on growing up in the public eye.

Source: MEGA Fans think Ariana Grande has gotten thinner.

"I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all," she said. "I've heard every version of it – of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. But that's everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know?" The singer also explained how difficult it is to shield oneself from public scrutiny at a young age. "I think that it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on," she said. "Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?' or 'You look heavier! What happened?'"

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande called people out for critiquing her body.

Grande continued: "I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all – commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves." The renewed attention on her body has sparked a flood of fan posts expressing concern about the skeletal songbird's super-slender frame.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande addressed body shaming on social media.

One source close to Grande told OK!: "Fans see her on tour or in photos and worry. There's genuine fear for her well-being, because people remember her struggles in the past and are scared she's falling into similar patterns again." Another insider added: "She's extremely private about her health, but the public perceives her as skeletal. It's making fans panic, and that cycle feeds itself online. They are saying she is wasting away before the eyes of the world – and tearing their hair out, no one seems to be doing anything." Grande has also openly discussed her struggles with mental health and wellness in the past.

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande is 'extremely private about her health,' a source claimed.