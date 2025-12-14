Ariana Grande Sparks Concern as Fans Fear She's 'Wasting Away' After Past Eating Struggles
Dec. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Pin-thin Ariana Grande has once again been at the center of social media alarm after she spoke out against body-shaming remarks – and OK! can reveal her admission has prompted renewed fears among fans the singer is "wasting away before the world's eyes."
The We Can't Be Friends star recently reposted a 2024 interview to her Instagram Stories, urging followers to be mindful before making "really dangerous" comments about appearance.
In the video of her chat, Grande grew emotional as she reflected on growing up in the public eye.
"I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all," she said. "I've heard every version of it – of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. But that's everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know?"
The singer also explained how difficult it is to shield oneself from public scrutiny at a young age.
"I think that it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on," she said. "Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?' or 'You look heavier! What happened?'"
Grande continued: "I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all – commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves."
The renewed attention on her body has sparked a flood of fan posts expressing concern about the skeletal songbird's super-slender frame.
One source close to Grande told OK!: "Fans see her on tour or in photos and worry. There's genuine fear for her well-being, because people remember her struggles in the past and are scared she's falling into similar patterns again."
Another insider added: "She's extremely private about her health, but the public perceives her as skeletal. It's making fans panic, and that cycle feeds itself online. They are saying she is wasting away before the eyes of the world – and tearing their hair out, no one seems to be doing anything."
Grande has also openly discussed her struggles with mental health and wellness in the past.
During a 2023 interview, she addressed critics head-on, declaring: "The body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly. (I was) at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy."
She continued: "I know I shouldn't have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it."
A source close to the singer said: "Ariana is very disciplined about her wellness, but the narrative online can be misleading. People see what they want to see, not necessarily the full picture. But the way her bones are now jutting out of her tiny body is prompting serious concern for her well-being, and fears she is surrounding herself with 'Yes' people who won't highlight how dangerously thin she looks."
Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Grande appears committed to her music and public appearances, performing on her Sweetener era tour and promoting new projects.