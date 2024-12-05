Ariana Grande Gets Emotional While Addressing 'Horrible' Hate Comments About Her Body: 'No One Has the Right to Say S---'

“I’ve heard every version of it — of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from — even just the simplest thing — your appearance, you know?” she admitted, noting it can be “hard to protect yourself from that noise” when “you’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

The star has been facing an onslaught of harsh remarks about her body after slimming down over the last couple of years.