Ariana Grande Gets Emotional While Addressing 'Horrible' Hate Comments About Her Body: 'No One Has the Right to Say S---'
Ariana Grande is condemning trolls for their “Worst Behavior.”
In a new interview alongside Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, the “Positions” singer, 31, addressed the negative chatter surrounding her body weight.
The Grammy winner began to tear up when a French reporter asked the blonde beauty about coping with society’s “beauty standards” and the “overwhelming” pressure women feel “to always look perfect.”
“My goodness. I’m not gonna [cry],” she said while attempting to hold back tears. “Good question.”
Erivo began to comfort Grande before she answered the journalist’s hard-hitting query.
“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” said Grande, who started acting in Nickelodeon’s Victorious as a teenager.
“I’ve heard every version of it — of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from — even just the simplest thing — your appearance, you know?” she admitted, noting it can be “hard to protect yourself from that noise” when “you’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”
The star has been facing an onslaught of harsh remarks about her body after slimming down over the last couple of years.
“I think that it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on,” she explained, “even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?'”
Grande shared that no matter who you are, being critiqued for your appearance endlessly is “horrible.”
“I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,” the vocalist continued.
The movie actress — who has had many distinct looks throughout her career — emphasized how easy it is for people to add their input into harmful conversations online.
“From what you’re wearing to your body to your face to your everything — there’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous,” she stated, “and I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved.”
Though the last few months of constant criticism have been difficult for Grande, she said she feels “really lucky” to have a “support system” to assure her she’s “beautiful.”
As for putting up with the trolls, Grande noted she doesn’t “invite it in anymore.”
“It’s not welcome,” she insisted. “I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”
Grande then shared a message to those who may be struggling with similar issues.
“However you all can protect yourselves from that noise — whether it’s at a family reunion or online, if you gotta block people, I don’t care if you have to delete the app entirely — you keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s---,” she concluded.