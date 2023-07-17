It's Over! Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Separate After 2 Years of Marriage: Report

Last month, sources spilled that Grande and Gomez's union was going through a rocky period as she focused on the adaptation of the Broadway musical. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," an insider spilled. "The movie has completely taken over her life."

As the chart-topper prepped for her big role, her attention on her marriage became less and less. "She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," a source claimed.