It's Over! Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Separate After 2 Years of Marriage: Report

ariana grande dalton gomez baby plans ok
Source: @arianagrande/Instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are (allegedly) no more!

According to a new report, the pop icon and the real estate broker have been separated since January and are inching towards divorce after tying the knot in May 2021.

ariana grande dalton gomez

Per sources, the married pair attempted to reconcile two months ago as Grande continued to film the Wicked movie outside of the U.S., but the romance reportedly fizzled even before the vocalist began filming the two-part musical.

Rumors of a split recently surfaced after Grande was spotted at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding ring while sitting alongside Andrew Garfield and her costar Jonathan Bailey.

ariana grande wedding ring wimbledon marriage dalton gomez
Source: MEGA

Last month, sources spilled that Grande and Gomez's union was going through a rocky period as she focused on the adaptation of the Broadway musical. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," an insider spilled. "The movie has completely taken over her life."

As the chart-topper prepped for her big role, her attention on her marriage became less and less. "She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," a source claimed.

ariana grande pp
Source: mega

"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back," the insider said of Gomez — whom Grande was first linked to in March 2020.

Fans expressed concern over Grande earlier this year due to the 30-year-old's drastic weight loss — which some alluded was due to possible trouble in her personal life. "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," she noted in an April video started to social media.

"I think we could be, I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, nonsense — we just should really work towards not doing that as much," she noted of the concern.

TMZ first reported Grande and Gomez's separation.

