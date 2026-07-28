NEWS Ariana Grande Takes Legal Action After Hackers Allegedly Stole Dozens of Unreleased Songs Source: MEGA Ariana Grande filed a lawsuit against anonymous hackers over the alleged theft and leak of unreleased songs, photos and studio footage. OK! Staff July 28 2026, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ariana Grande's Lawsuit Alleged Years of Hacks and Leaks

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande's lawsuit alleged that hackers targeted collaborators to access unreleased music and recording materials.

Grande's legal team claimed the alleged hacking campaign stretched back several years and affected multiple people who worked closely with the singer. The lawsuit explained Grande pursued legal action to "uncover the identities of these currently unknown and unscrupulous individuals in order to hold them accountable for their invasive and reprehensible conduct." The filing also stated that preventing similar incidents remained an important goal. According to the lawsuit, hundreds of leaks had occurred since Grande released music in 2011.

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Complaint Detailed Alleged Security Breaches

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande sought to identify anonymous hackers accused of stealing and distributing unreleased content.

The complaint outlined several alleged incidents involving people connected to Grande's creative projects. It claimed that in 2019, hackers obtained login credentials for a Dropbox account belonging to a photographer who had worked with the singer. The lawsuit further alleged that in the following year, hackers gained access to the mobile device of a producer who had collaborated with Grande. The filing said they accessed unreleased masters, demo recordings and footage from recording sessions. Per the complaint, the alleged breaches continued in later years. It stated that hackers gained access to 45 unreleased Grande songs in 2023 and leaked them online.

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Lawsuit Also Cited Alleged 2024 Impersonation Scheme

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande's lawsuit alleged that hackers generated a Gmail account and impersonated a photographer to obtain unreleased photos belonging to the singer.

The lawsuit also described a separate incident that allegedly took place in 2024. According to the filing, hackers created a Gmail account and domain name that impersonated a photographer who had worked with Grande. The complaint alleged that the fake identity was used to convince a digital technician to send unreleased photographs belonging to the singer. The lawsuit argued that the defendants repeatedly targeted people within Grande's professional circle to obtain confidential material that was never intended for public release.

Ariana Grande Previously Reacted to the Leak of Her Song 'Fantasize'

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande discussed the leaked song 'Fantasize' during a 2024 interview after it spread online without authorization.