or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ariana Grande
OK LogoNEWS

Ariana Grande Takes Legal Action After Hackers Allegedly Stole Dozens of Unreleased Songs

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande filed a lawsuit against anonymous hackers over the alleged theft and leak of unreleased songs, photos and studio footage.

Profile Image

July 28 2026, Updated 10:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande sued anonymous hackers, accusing them of illegally accessing private accounts tied to her team and leaking years of unreleased songs, music videos, and studio content online.

According to court documents filed on Monday, July 27, in Los Angeles and reviewed by Variety, the singer took legal action against a group of unidentified defendants, listed as John Does, over an alleged hacking operation that targeted photographers, producers, and other collaborators.

Grande sought to identify those responsible and hold them accountable for the alleged "unlawful and egregious theft, dissemination, and exploitation of unreleased content."

The complaint alleged that the defendants used phishing scams, backdoor access, and impersonation tactics to obtain confidential files before selling them for large amounts of money.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande's Lawsuit Alleged Years of Hacks and Leaks

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ariana Grande's lawsuit alleged that hackers targeted collaborators to access unreleased music and recording materials.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's lawsuit alleged that hackers targeted collaborators to access unreleased music and recording materials.

Grande's legal team claimed the alleged hacking campaign stretched back several years and affected multiple people who worked closely with the singer.

The lawsuit explained Grande pursued legal action to "uncover the identities of these currently unknown and unscrupulous individuals in order to hold them accountable for their invasive and reprehensible conduct."

The filing also stated that preventing similar incidents remained an important goal.

According to the lawsuit, hundreds of leaks had occurred since Grande released music in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Complaint Detailed Alleged Security Breaches

Image of Ariana Grande sought to identify anonymous hackers accused of stealing and distributing unreleased content.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande sought to identify anonymous hackers accused of stealing and distributing unreleased content.

The complaint outlined several alleged incidents involving people connected to Grande's creative projects.

It claimed that in 2019, hackers obtained login credentials for a Dropbox account belonging to a photographer who had worked with the singer.

The lawsuit further alleged that in the following year, hackers gained access to the mobile device of a producer who had collaborated with Grande. The filing said they accessed unreleased masters, demo recordings and footage from recording sessions.

Per the complaint, the alleged breaches continued in later years. It stated that hackers gained access to 45 unreleased Grande songs in 2023 and leaked them online.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lawsuit Also Cited Alleged 2024 Impersonation Scheme

Image of Ariana Grande's lawsuit alleged that hackers generated a Gmail account and impersonated a photographer to obtain unreleased photos belonging to the singer.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's lawsuit alleged that hackers generated a Gmail account and impersonated a photographer to obtain unreleased photos belonging to the singer.

The lawsuit also described a separate incident that allegedly took place in 2024.

According to the filing, hackers created a Gmail account and domain name that impersonated a photographer who had worked with Grande. The complaint alleged that the fake identity was used to convince a digital technician to send unreleased photographs belonging to the singer.

The lawsuit argued that the defendants repeatedly targeted people within Grande's professional circle to obtain confidential material that was never intended for public release.

Ariana Grande Previously Reacted to the Leak of Her Song 'Fantasize'

Image of Ariana Grande discussed the leaked song 'Fantasize' during a 2024 interview after it spread online without authorization.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande discussed the leaked song 'Fantasize' during a 2024 interview after it spread online without authorization.

In a 2024 interview with the "Zach Sang Show," Grande discussed a track titled "Fantasize," which she co-wrote with the renowned Swedish pop producer Max Martin, which eventually gained significant attention after being leaked and shared online

"Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions that I did, which are all, um- all over TikTok, thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail, literally," Grande said.

She added, "The thing is that those were all written for a TV show for … something that was not for me, so Fantasize comes out, crazy, was stolen... These pirates, crooks, illegal!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.