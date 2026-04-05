Britney Spears 'Being Spurned' by Music Executives After Reaching Out About Showbiz Comeback

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was recently arrested.

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The rejection comes as Spears deals with the fallout from a recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Newbury Park, Calif., earlier this month, and a separate dispute involving her former bodyguard, Thomas Bunbury, whom she accuses of unlawfully accessing her devices and Apple iCloud account after his dismissal in August. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Spears will face charges over the DUI incident, with a court appearance scheduled for May 4. A music industry source told us: "Executives are hesitant to deal with Britney right now. There have been conversations, but the response has not been encouraging, given the instability surrounding her recent behavior. She has basically been spurned."

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

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Another insider added: "She reached out hoping to rebuild bridges, but people are cautious about committing to a comeback at this stage." Through her attorney, Spears has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bunbury, alleging he accessed her personal data without authorization and violated both state and federal laws. She is threatening to report the matter to authorities and pursue charges unless he complies with demands to delete any materials obtained and disclose whether any files were shared. Bunbury, who was fired last summer, is also alleged to have breached a non-disclosure agreement by contacting fans and media outlets. A legal source said: "The allegations are serious and, if proven, could expose him to significant liability. She is seeking clarity on what was accessed and whether anything was distributed."

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Source: MEGA The star was the sole occupant of the vehicle and underwent field sobriety tests at the scene.