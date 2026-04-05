Britney Spears 'Being Spurned' by Music Executives After Reaching Out About Showbiz Comeback
April 5 2026, Updated 9:17 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Britney Spears is facing mounting professional and personal setbacks after being rebuffed by music executives while simultaneously pursuing legal action against a former employee she alleges hacked her private accounts.
Sources tell us Spears, 44, has quietly approached industry figures about a potential return to the spotlight following years away from mainstream pop. But insiders also claim those overtures have not been welcomed.
The rejection comes as Spears deals with the fallout from a recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Newbury Park, Calif., earlier this month, and a separate dispute involving her former bodyguard, Thomas Bunbury, whom she accuses of unlawfully accessing her devices and Apple iCloud account after his dismissal in August.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Spears will face charges over the DUI incident, with a court appearance scheduled for May 4.
A music industry source told us: "Executives are hesitant to deal with Britney right now. There have been conversations, but the response has not been encouraging, given the instability surrounding her recent behavior. She has basically been spurned."
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Another insider added: "She reached out hoping to rebuild bridges, but people are cautious about committing to a comeback at this stage."
Through her attorney, Spears has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bunbury, alleging he accessed her personal data without authorization and violated both state and federal laws.
She is threatening to report the matter to authorities and pursue charges unless he complies with demands to delete any materials obtained and disclose whether any files were shared. Bunbury, who was fired last summer, is also alleged to have breached a non-disclosure agreement by contacting fans and media outlets.
A legal source said: "The allegations are serious and, if proven, could expose him to significant liability. She is seeking clarity on what was accessed and whether anything was distributed."
Another source close to Spears said: "She feels deeply violated and wants accountability. This has only added to the stress she is already under."
The alleged hacking incidents are said to have occurred after Bunbury's dismissal, with Spears apparently locked out of her accounts on multiple occasions.
The claims have not been independently verified, and Bunbury has not publicly responded.
Spears was recently photographed for the first time since her arrest, visiting the Malibu Country Mart where she stopped at Starbucks. Wearing a long brown coat and black sunglasses, she appeared composed during the outing in the upscale Southern California enclave.
Her DUI arrest followed reports of an erratic driver in a black BMW 430i on the U.S. 101 freeway near the Ventura–Los Angeles county line.
Spears was the sole occupant of the vehicle and underwent field sobriety tests at the scene.
Results of further chemical testing remain pending, according to officials, and prosecutors have yet to determine whether charges will be filed.
In a statement, Spears' representative described the incident as "an unfortunate incident that (was) completely inexcusable."
He said: "She is going to take the right steps and comply with the law. Hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life."
The representative added: "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
He also confirmed Spears' sons, Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, would be spending time with her as she recovers, with loved ones working on what he described as "an overdue, needed plan" to support her well-being.
A separate insider said Spears' team is encouraging her to seek structured support. They said: "They want her in rehab or a program to help her get to a better place. Her behavior has been worse recently, and she has too much time alone, which leads to poor decisions."