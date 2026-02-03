Ariana Grande Responds to 'Vogue' Photoshop Blunder: 'How Exciting!'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Ariana Grande took to social media to address a humorous Photoshop mishap involving one of her recent Vogue Japan photoshoots.
The singer, known for her playful personality, reacted to a post shared by fan account @ourpinkwitchh, which displayed a close-up image, where she appeared to have an extra finger.
In the snapshots, Grande showcased a fashionable cream-colored floral print Dior mini skirt and top. However, the close-up drew attention to a faint outline of a sixth finger on her left hand.
The fan account questioned, “who’s responsible for giving Ariana 6 fingers…. 😭”
Grande responded with a witty “holy s---” in the comments, highlighting her lighthearted approach to the situation.
Following her initial response, Grande added, “oh my goodness how exciting! I’ve been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album! Thankful for this.”
Fans quickly embraced her humor, with one commenting, “I knew you were hiding something,” while another jokingly referred to her as “Ariana AI Grande.”
The original photo’s source remains ambiguous, but a similar image from Vogue Japan’s latest spread did not exhibit the mysterious extra pinkie. Grande, 32, donned retro-inspired outfits for the fashion shoot, further showcasing her style.
Earlier this month, Grande received a rising star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival. She expressed her gratitude during the event, saying, “You don’t know how much it means to me,” after being introduced by Jennifer Coolidge. Grande humorously acknowledged her youthful appearance, thanking “my two friends: Botox and Juvederm.”
Photoshop fails have become a recurring theme among celebrities.
Kris Jenner faced scrutiny in August 2025 for an apparent sixth toe in an Instagram post, while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner previously encountered backlash for similar gaffes in a 2019 fragrance advertisement.
Other notable figures, including Kate Middleton and Khloé Kardashian, have also been accused of Photoshop missteps in recent years.