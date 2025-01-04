'She Can't Reach Her Cheeks!': Ariana Grande Kissing Nicole Kidman's Hand at the Palm Springs Film Festival Film Awards Goes Viral Due to Their Crazy Height Difference: Watch
Awards season may have its first viral moment of 2025!
While walking the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival awards on Friday, January 3, Ariana Grande stunned the internet while planting a kiss on Nicole Kidman's hand.
Social media users couldn't get over the height difference between the two A-listers, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Well, she can't reach her cheeks! So she to her hand instead."
"The height difference. I get it," a second person penned.
"When you realize the hand’s the real MVP," a third person added.
"The woman getting in the way of their shot was the best thing ever," another said.
While the funny moment grabbed everyone's attention online, the Babygirl actress' tearful tribute to her late mother, Janelle Kidman, during her acceptance speech after receiving the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival's international star award got everyone emotional.
"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,'" Kidman told the star-studded audience. "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community."
"I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," she continued. "But I feel my mom right now so this is for you."
The Hours alum's beloved parent passed away in September 2024 while Kidman was attending the Venice International Film Festival.
At the time, the blonde beauty was supposed to receive an award for her work in Babygirl but left Europe to be with her family. In a statement written by Kidman and read by her director Halina Reijin, she said, "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed."
“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken," she added.
In a post shared to Instagram to show her gratitude for people's support, Kidman said, "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️."