Kris Jenner Accused of Having 6 Toes as She Poses for Her Mom MJ's 91st Birthday

Kris Jenner might want to double-check her photo edits before posting them. Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared a few solo snaps of her look while celebrating her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell’s 91st birthday. While she was dressed to impress, it wasn’t the glam that got fans talking, as fans accused her of having a sixth toe in new snapshots.

Jenner wore a stunning, flowy, floor-length dress with black, white, and golden yellow abstract wing-like patterns, styled with a matching cardigan in the same fabric. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, and her strappy black sandals added a modern twist to the sophisticated look.

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner was accused of having six toes in a new photo.

To complete her ensemble, The Kardashians star accessorized with a gold medallion shoulder bag and kept her signature short black hair in soft waves. Her makeup — consisting of sculpted brows, warm blush and a nude lip — was polished.

But all eyes were on her feet. “Does she have 6 toes, or am I trippin'?" one commenter asked on the post, zooming in on her left foot. Another follower agreed, writing, “I spotted that too!” A third joked, “On the toes — she’s so photoshopped that even her feet look like they’re 15 years old.” Someone else went straight to the point, writing, “You have 6 toes??”

Source: MEGA The Kardashians typically edit their photos.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian clan has been called out for toe drama. Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian posted a promo photo with her sister Kylie Jenner to plug their perfume collab — and fans swore Kim had an extra toe poking out of her clear heels.

"Why you got 6 toes?" one fan asked. “Am I tripping or does Kim have 6 toes? Someone explain, I'm so confused! I counted so many times,” another added. Even Perez Hilton weighed in at the time, declaring, "That sixth toe is iconic."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian has also been accused of having six toes in past photos.

Then months later, the toe rumors flared up again when Kim hit the American Influencer Awards in a red John Galliano dress and strappy heels. Once the photos hit social media, fans rushed to Twitter with their observations. “Wait. You really have 6 toes,” one person tweeted. Another added, “U REALLY HAVE 6 TOES ON BOTH FEET LMAOO YOU’RE NOT HUMAN AT ALL.” A third shared, “Every picture @KimKardashian posts, I now look for the 6th toe.”

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said the rumors were 'rubbish.'