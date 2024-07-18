Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Sued Over Something About Her Sandwich Shop After Tom Sandoval Drama

When Sandoval filed his lawsuit against Madix, he alleged that she “obtained access” to his phone and looked at explicit videos of him and Raquel Leviss without “authorization or permission.” Sandoval also claimed Madix “made copies” of the videos and gave them to “Leviss and third parties.” As fans of the show know, on March 1, 2023, Madix discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss by finding the aforementioned videos on his phone.