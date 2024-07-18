OK Magazine
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Sued Over Something About Her Sandwich Shop After Tom Sandoval Drama

Composite picture of Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.
Source: @somethingabouther/Instagram
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Ariana Madix has found herself embroiled in another legal battle!

On July 16, it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is suing his ex, but now the blonde beauty has been hit with another lawsuit — and this time Katie Maloney is involved.

Source: @musickillskate

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are being sued over their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

According to legal documents TMZ obtained, Penny David Borsuk is suing Madix and Maloney over their sandwich shop Something About Her. The lawsuit alleges that the besties reneged on a business deal. More specifically, Borsuk claims in the lawsuit that when she was hired to be the Chief Operating Officer/Direct of Culinary for Something About Her, Maloney and Madix didn’t do what they promised, which was give her a 10 percent partnership in the business.

Source: @musickillskate/Instagram

Ariana Madix is being sued by her ex Tom Sandoval.

Borsuk states that both Madix and Maloney are denying “the existence of her partnership.” Through the lawsuit she is looking to get paid for the work she did, claiming she has evidence to backup her claims.

Source: @somethingabouther/Instagram

Something About Her was featured on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

When Sandoval filed his lawsuit against Madix, he alleged that she “obtained access” to his phone and looked at explicit videos of him and Raquel Leviss without “authorization or permission.” Sandoval also claimed Madix “made copies” of the videos and gave them to “Leviss and third parties.” As fans of the show know, on March 1, 2023, Madix discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss by finding the aforementioned videos on his phone.

Source: @somethingabouther/Instagram

Something About Her features delectable sandwiches and drinks.

In a comment on a post from @_surrules on Instagram, Maloney broke her silence on Sandoval’s lawsuit. “Authorized permission.. interesting choice of words pal,” she stated. “Anyways, you f------ suck, dude.” When a commented replied that they “wonder if he had ‘authorized permission’ to screen record the video in the first place,” Maloney explained “no he didn’t.” “But,” she added, “he did share his phones pass code with his partner all the time. Mans confused about how that bit works I guess.”

