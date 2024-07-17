Tom Sandoval Sues Ariana Madix Over Explicit Videos of Raquel Leviss

Since news of the lawsuit broke, Sandoval and his current girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, have deactivated their Instagram accounts. Sandoval’s band, Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras, have also deactivated their page. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from finding a place to share their thoughts, though, as they have flooded the Schwartz and Sandy’s Instagram page.

“Sandoval and Rachel deserve each other,” one Instagram user shared. “Seriously suing Ariana??? Dude you’re 40. Stop doing drugs and get your life together.” “Leave her alone,” another user exclaimed. “You said you would. You put her through enough.”

What the outcome of this lawsuit will be remains to be seen, but it’s clear the fallout from this affair is far from over.