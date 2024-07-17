Tom Sandoval Sues Ariana Madix Over Explicit Videos of Raquel Leviss
One of the most infamous reality television scandals of all time occurred when it was outed that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-time beau Ariana Madix with their friend Raquel Leviss.
While this news broke in March 2023, and another season of the show has aired since then, it was revealed late on July 16 that Sandoval is now suing Madix.
According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Sandoval is alleging that Madix “obtained access” to his phone on March 1, 2023, and looked at explicit videos of him and Leviss without having “authorization or permission.” Sandoval’s lawsuit also claims that Madix “made copies” of the video she found on his phone and gave copies to “Leviss and third parties” without Sandoval’s consent. As fans of Vanderpump Rules are aware, the video in question was allegedly what Madix found on Sandoval’s phone when she discovered he was having an affair. The aftermath of this video also led to Leviss filing a revenge porn lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix on February 29. This lawsuit was just given a court date of November 3, 2025.
In a statement to Us Weekly, Madix’s lawyer Justin Susman responded to the new lawsuit, stating: “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.” “If he or his mistress had their way,” Madix’s lawyer contnued, “it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval “the most hated man in America,” he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”
Sandoval’s attorney, Matthew Geragos, also provided a statement early this morning. “While Tom Sandoval accepts responsibility for his affair, he strongly denies the allegations of the lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against him and Ms. Madix. In order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved, we filed a cross complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost respect towards all parties involved," he said.
Since news of the lawsuit broke, Sandoval and his current girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, have deactivated their Instagram accounts. Sandoval’s band, Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras, have also deactivated their page. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from finding a place to share their thoughts, though, as they have flooded the Schwartz and Sandy’s Instagram page.
“Sandoval and Rachel deserve each other,” one Instagram user shared. “Seriously suing Ariana??? Dude you’re 40. Stop doing drugs and get your life together.” “Leave her alone,” another user exclaimed. “You said you would. You put her through enough.”
What the outcome of this lawsuit will be remains to be seen, but it’s clear the fallout from this affair is far from over.