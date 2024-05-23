'VPR' Stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's 'Anticlimactic' Sandwich Shop Opening Experienced 'Issues After Issues'
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are in a pickle.
According to eyewitnesses, the opening of their sandwich shop, Something About Her, may not have gone as smooth as they hoped.
After many delays and years-long roadblocks to open the store, on Wednesday, May 22, the Vanderpump Rules stars finally unlocked the door of the highly anticipated lunch spot.
However, some of the patrons in line — who traveled from around the country to check out the eatery — "waited hours" to get in.
"Fans were really excited to finally step inside and experience what has been teased for a long time now," the eyewitness shared. "The line was wrapped around the corner and the wait to get in was over two hours."
Despite staying in line for quite a while, one fan claimed the event "felt very anticlimactic" as the opening had "no balloons, signs or decorations" or "anyone standing out front to signify it's a store opening."
"People, although very excited, were also disappointed in some opening setbacks," another individual spilled, adding that the establishment experienced "issues after issues."
"The store opened 30 minutes late, leaving everyone waiting outside frustrated," they confessed. "And on top of that, the store’s POS system wasn't working at the time, so everything was very chaotic and unorganized."
Owners Madix, 38, and Maloney, 37, "seemed very stressed," said the insider.
In a video from the opening, Madix addressed the crowd to make them aware of the difficulties they were dealing with.
"So our POS system has decided that today is the day that it wants to not work. We are going to be going really slowly to make sure that everything comes out properly and on time, that our kitchen is actually getting the orders and that you guys are able to order and pay for things," stated the Broadway star, who was infamously cheated on by ex Tom Sandoval.
"So please bear with us. We're going to be moving slowly but we're very excited to have you. We're going to start letting people in I think one or two people at a time," she added.
Despite the chatter from insiders, Maloney shared an Instagram Story after the long day expressing her gratitude.
“My heart is so f------ full. I cannot say enough thanks to everyone that came out to support us today and waited in line at @somethingabouther. It means the world to me and @arianamadix,” wrote the reality TV personality, who divorced costar Tom Schwartz in 2022.
