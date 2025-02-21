or
'Bachelor' Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals Vasectomy Reversal as He and Wife Lauren Plan to Have Another Child

Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed he got a vasectomy reversal procedure.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. confirmed he underwent a vasectomy reversal procedure.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. changed his mind regarding wanting more children.

“We said we were done having kids, like, a couple years ago, but I think we’re gonna do it one more time,” his wife, Lauren Luyendyk, shared via YouTube on February 20. “That sounded funny, like, ‘We’re only going to do it one time.’”

Arie shared he got a vasectomy “after their twins were born" but started to have regrets.

“Honestly, it’s more on me,” he said.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to get a vasectomy after his twins were born.

Lauren recalled Arie scheduled the procedure six months after the birth of their twins and, while he consulted her about it, she eventually was “on board” with the decision.

Arie ended up having a moment where he realized he wanted another kid. “All of our kids are like, the best age right now, and I just felt like, ‘Dang it, I think we can do this again. If we had a singleton, we could totally handle that," he said.

Lauren joked she was having a “little bit of whiplash,” as her husband had been so adamant about getting a vasectomy. She explained she came "to terms” with the “chapter being closed” on them having more children, only for him to turn around and change his mind.

“I’m getting there,” she said her husband's decision. “Arie’s totally there.”

Lauren Luyendyk said she's having a little 'whiplash' after Arie decided to reverse his vasectomy.

In the YouTube video, they shared footage of Arie going in for the procedure, dressed in a hospital gown with an IV in his arm. After the vasectomy reversal was done, he said he felt “pretty good” and didn’t really remember anything.

In an Instagram Story Q&A in April 2024, a fan asked the former reality star if he wanted more children. “A year ago, I would have said 100% no way,” he shared at the time. “But I’m feeling more and more like I rushed the vasectomy. Don’t know just yet what the future holds, but I’m loving this stage with them.”

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk already have three children.

Arie and Lauren met during Season 22 of The Bachelor. While he initially was engaged to Becca Kufrin, the pair ended up calling their relationship off in front of the cameras. This led Arie to immediately ask Lauren to marry him, and they were officially wed one year later.

The pair are currently parents to three children: daughter Alessi, 5, and 3-year-old twins Senna and Lux.

