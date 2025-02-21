'Bachelor' Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals Vasectomy Reversal as He and Wife Lauren Plan to Have Another Child

Lauren recalled Arie scheduled the procedure six months after the birth of their twins and, while he consulted her about it, she eventually was “on board” with the decision.

Arie ended up having a moment where he realized he wanted another kid. “All of our kids are like, the best age right now, and I just felt like, ‘Dang it, I think we can do this again. If we had a singleton, we could totally handle that," he said.

Lauren joked she was having a “little bit of whiplash,” as her husband had been so adamant about getting a vasectomy. She explained she came "to terms” with the “chapter being closed” on them having more children, only for him to turn around and change his mind.

“I’m getting there,” she said her husband's decision. “Arie’s totally there.”