The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Feels He 'Rushed' His Vasectomy, Admits He Might Want a Fourth Child With Wife Lauren
Reality star Arie Luyendyk Jr. admitted he may have made a mistake when he got a vasectomy.
In a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, the former Bachelor lead gave a surprising response when asked if he and wife Lauren want "more kids in the future."
"A year ago i would have said 100% no way. But I'm feeling more and more like I rushed the vasectomy," the dad-of-three confessed. "Don't know just yet what the future holds [right now] but I'm loving this stage with them."
The race car driver, 42, and his wife welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2019 and twins Sienna and Lux in June 2021.
Following the twins' birth, he decided to undergo the procedure, which both himself and the blonde beauty, 32, detailed in a YouTube video blog.
Lauren recalled how her husband looked "white as a ghost" before the operation, revealing, "I thought he was going to faint. He was literally ripping his hair out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, Arie said their age gap was a factor in the decision.
"If I was 30 I don't think I would have gotten a vasectomy. I don't want to be a super super old dad," he explained.
"We just felt a little bit, like, overwhelmed, so we decided as a couple that three is enough. I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls," the star shared of their little ones. "And I'm already 40 — I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I wanna be an active dad. So I think three is okay."
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will 'Probably' Let His 3 Kids Watch His Season of ‘The Bachelor’
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Are 'Pitching' a Reality Show About the App They Created: 'Who Knows What the Future Holds!'
- 'Bachelor' Stars Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Reveal They're 'Considering Adoption In The Future': 'We're Really Happy With Our 3 Children Now'
Last year, the spouses revealed just how stressful it can be to care for three children.
"We were sleeping in separate bedrooms because we were trying to allow one of us to get sleep one night and then the next night we'd switch," Lauren shared in an interview. "We were kind of just two ships passing in the night for a while."
The duo acknowledged that the arrangement took a toll on their relationship.
"We didn't make any time for each other. We were sleep deprived," he recalled. "Also I think at that point your temper — your fuse is short, a little bit of bickering and then the s-- life kind of goes out the window there too for a while."
After a few months, they found a solution.
"We prioritized our relationship, we made sure that we spent time with each other away from the kids," Arie spilled. "We had my parents watch them or we hired help to give us a little bit of a break which was a much needed thing for us."