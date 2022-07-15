Last year, Armie Hammer's world came crashing down when multiple women accused him of cannibalistic tendencies, sexual abuse and more — but pal Robert Downey Jr., who's faced his own troubles in years prior, has apparently been helping him get back on his feet.

A pal of Hammer's spilled that the Sherlock Holmes lead, 57, covered the fees when the former entered a six-month stay at Guest House, a Florida rehab, in addition to financially backing the disgraced star since his career hit a wall.