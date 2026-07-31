Arnold Schwarzenegger Rings in 79th Birthday With a Jaw-Dropping Physique Reveal

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Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 79th birthday by showing off his fit physique. The star shared an Instagram post on Thursday, July 30, featuring two photos of himself working out. “I turn 79 today. I don't want any gifts. Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down,” he wrote in the caption.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @schwarzenegger/Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger posted two photos on 79th birthday.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Showed Off Massive Arms in Birthday Celebratory Post

Source: @schwarzenegger/Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger stunned fans with ripped physique at 79.

The former California governor sported a form-fitting black T-shirt and orange-tinted mirrored sunglasses in the photos. He complemented his workout outfit with a gold watch as he showcased his massive, muscular arms while using a weight machine. His jaw-dropping figure, even as he gets closer to 80 each day, left fans in awe, prompting many to take the opportunity to express their appreciation for the legend in the comments. “Happy Birthday Sir 🎉 Health, happiness, and best of life to you 🎂 You've inspired an entire generation and still continue to…Respect and Love,” one person said. "Happy Birthday legend! Pumping hard 🦾🦾,” another person noted.

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Source: @schwarzenegger/Instagram Fans showered Arnold Schwarzenegger with praise as he rang in 79th birthday.

“Thank you so much for being a source of inspiration, hard work, and love for what you do. Many of us grew up watching your movies, and you were always my hero. Happy birthday and a big hug! 😎,” a third user penned. “Happy birthday to the man who went from living in a small village in Austria to conquering the world. Thanks for inspiring 6 generations and millions of skinny kids to hit the gym; you teach us how to build an iron mentality and discipline. God bless you, Arnold, 💙,” a fourth fan stated.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Determined to Make People Get Fit Even as He Inches Closer to 80

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger urged fans to join his Pump Club for free.

While fans showered him with praise, the birthday boy, too, had something special planned for them. The Terminator star promoted his Pump Club app in the caption of his post, inviting people to join. “Complete four programs in your first year, and you pay nothing. Zero. Nada. Zilch,” he wrote. "Sign up. Try it free for 7 days. Pay $100 for your first year. Complete four programs. Get $100 back automatically. $50 after your first, $50 after your fourth," he added.

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger said he is starting a fitness 'crusade.'