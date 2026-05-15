RFK Jr. Takes Surprising Selfie With Arnold Schwarzengger at the Gym Amid Family Feud

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Arnold Schwarzenegger had an unexpected run-in at the gym — and they made sure to document it. On Wednesday, May 14, the politician, 71, shared a smiling selfie with the Terminator icon, 78, while the pair posed inside Gold's Gym Venice. Kennedy kept things casual in a blue T-shirt, while Schwarzenegger rocked a black graphic tee as workout equipment filled the background behind them.

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Source: @robertfkennedyjr/Instagram RFK Jr. surprised fans by posting a gym selfie with Arnold Schwarzenegger from Gold’s Gym in Venice.

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“Senior’s Day at Gold’s in Venice,” Kennedy joked in the caption, poking fun at both of their ages.

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The snapshot quickly got fans talking, with many reacting to the surprising meetup between the fitness legend and the controversial political figure. “Love this!” one person wrote. Another added, “That’s great. It’s nice to see that. You are healthy again.” A third commented, “I didn't know Arnold was so small! Or RFK so tall.” “I would put you two seniors up against most 20-year-olds! 🔥🔥,” a fourth fan chimed in.

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The social media moment comes as Kennedy continues dealing with tension inside the famous Kennedy family. Several members of the political dynasty have publicly criticized his views and independent presidential campaign in recent years, fueling a very public divide among relatives.

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Source: MEGA The Schwarzenegger and Kennedy families are closely linked through Maria Shriver’s side of the family.

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That drama appeared to spill into the Schwarzenegger side of the family last year. In September 2025, Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger reportedly left cousin Jack Schlossberg off the guest list for his wedding to Abby Champion. Jack’s absence raised eyebrows, considering he is the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated at age 46 in 1963.

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“This wasn’t about space,” one guest claimed. “The ceremony had family everywhere — Arnold, Maria [Shiver,] Katherine, Chris Pratt — but no Jack.” “The guest list was curated, and he was left out,” the source alleged.

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"One guest said, 'Isn’t Jack a cousin? Why isn’t he here?'" a second source alleged. "It felt deliberate, not accidental."

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Source: MEGA Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jack Schlossberg have also reportedly faced tension over RFK Jr.’s politics.

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The Schwarzeneggers are tied to the Kennedy dynasty through Arnold’s 1986 marriage to Maria, whose mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was former President Kennedy’s sister. Maria and Jack’s mom, Caroline Kennedy, are cousins. The family friction deepened after Jack publicly blasted Patrick over his silence regarding RFK Jr. “I don’t want you to talk to me I want you to stand up for what’s right in public for the world to see,” Jack declared after Patrick referenced JFK in an interview.

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Source: MEGA The two families are connected because of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's marriage in 1986.

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He later doubled down in the comments section, writing: "@patrickschwarzenegger now that you’ve invoked your family legacy and president Kennedy — do you support RFKJR for HHS secretary?? Can’t have it both ways!!" He continued, “Since you’ve used President Kennedy’s NIL (as well as my grandmother’s) for a promo for your new show — as a member of the Kennedy family — where do you stand on RFKjr’s nomination to lead department of HHS? Can’t have it both ways! Do you think COVID was designed by Jews? Do you think black people should receive different medical treatment? What about Medicare and Medicaid, cut them? Oh and mosh bars!! What do you think of cutting funding for Alzheimer’s research? Is healthcare a privilege or a right? And is there such thing as a safe vaccine? @patrickschwarzenegger @moshlife another question — who did you vote for in 2024? And one more thing take your shirt off let’s see.”