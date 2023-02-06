Arnold Schwarzenegger Allegedly Hits Biker With His Car: Report

This is not the Predator actor's only fender bender in the past few years. In January of 2022, Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car pile up where his Yukon SUV rolled on top of another car, causing multiple cars to be impacted by the crash. Authorities later declared the politician was the one at fault after Schwarzenegger was trying to turn left at a red light when he collided with a red Prius. However, he was never ticketed.

The driver of one of the vehicles was rushed to the emergency room after bleeding profusely from a head injury. Schwarzenegger was reportedly "deeply concerned" about the unidentified person in the crash and made sure to check in on her in the days after.