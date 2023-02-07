Maria Shriver Felt 'Invisible' When Standing Next To Ex-Husband Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I Would Find Myself Getting Angry'

Maria Shriver got candid about what it was like to be married to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I would find myself getting angry at people who came up and didn't acknowledge that I existed when I was standing next to Arnold, or when I was standing next to my uncle or somebody," the advocate, 67, said on the "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast on Monday, February 6.

"And then I [realized] they were teaching me a lesson that it's not about whether they see me," she added. "Do I see me? Am I visible to me?"