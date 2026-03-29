or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > arnold schwarzenegger
OK LogoHEALTH

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Love Child Joseph Baena Looks Unrecognizable After Winning First Bodybuilding Competition: 'Tanned Up!'

image and inset of Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA/@joebaena/instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena wins big at his first bodybuilding competition over the weekend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 29 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena is taking after his famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 28-year-old love child of the former Mr. Olympia winner, 78, and his ex-housekeeper Mildred Baena, won his first bodybuilding competition on March 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Made Sure He Was Tanned Enough for the Event

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Joseph Baena
Source: @joebaena/instagram

Joseph Baena competed in an event in Colorado on March 28.

Baena emerged victorious at the NPC Natural Colorado State competition, coming in first in the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class, the Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and the Men’s Classic Physique Novice challenges.

The Pepperdine University graduate shared a plethora of smiling snapshots of himself from the event on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @joebaena/instagram

'Tanned up and checked in!' Joseph Baena captioned his cheeky selfie on Instagram.

Baena flexed his very large muscles and deeply tanned but toned physique on stage during the competition as he wore black underwear.

Just hours before the occasion, he also posted a slew of selfies as he was getting ready. "Tanned up and checked in! Ready for tomorrow’s show," he captioned the photos. The carousel also featured a video of Baena getting his event sweatshirt and signing in to the competition.

On March 25, he shared a little snippet of his workout eating plan in preparation for the contest on TikTok.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Fitness Guru Posts Healthy Cooking Videos Online

Source: @joebaena/TikTok

The bodybuilder recently posted a recipe for his healthy dinner.

The yummy cooking video featured Baena whipping up a healthy-looking skillet of grilled chicken and veggie-packed rice.

"As we approach our goal, this, and the ground beef plate are really the only things I’ve been eating the last couple of weeks. On this first prep, I’ve come to realize that the consistency is really the key to getting lean and not losing muscle only a couple days away and I’m feeling great! The meal only took about 15-20 min to prepare," he wrote alongside the clip of himself in the kitchen emulating Master Chef.

The fitness enthusiast previously opened up about his body image issues and growing up overweight.

Joseph Baena Confesses He Grew Up Overweight

image of Joseph Baena
Source: @joebaena/instagram

Joseph Baena and his famous father used to train together.

"People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school. I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids," he said in a candid video posted in July 2025.

"Swim didn't have tryouts, thankfully, and completely changed my life forever. That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important," he continued.

Baena and the former California governor often trained together, with the Dancing with the Stars contestant telling Men's Fitness in 2022: “One of the big things I learned from Dad was not to have the ten-rep mentality. It’s pushing yourself to the limits and going that extra mile, getting those extra reps and half reps till you’re basically dying.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.