Meet The Family! Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sweetest Moments With His 5 Children: Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one proud family man!

The Terminator star may have made mistakes in the past when it came to his former marriage to Maria Shriver and their kids, but he's definitely spent years publicly and privately showing how much he loves his five children Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 25, as well as his son Joseph Baena, 25, with their housekeeper Mildred Baena.

"I have caused enough pain for my family, because of my f***-up," Arnold recently admitted in his Netflix documentary about his 1996 affair with their employee that resulted in a child. "Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."