What Is Artem Chigvintsev’s Net Worth? Inside the 'DWTS' Star's Career

Chigvintsev first appeared on the inaugural season of So You Think You Can Dance?, but his journey took a turn after an early elimination. He returned in Season 2, this time as a choreographer, showcasing his versatility.

His stint on the British show Strictly Come Dancing spanned from Season 8 to Season 11, where he competed alongside celebrity partners and enjoyed a significant payday.

However, Chigvintsev’s role on Dancing With the Stars marks one of his most notable career highlights. He debuted in Season 19 and continued to perform until Season 27, also joining the show’s live tour.