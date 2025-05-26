What Is Artem Chigvintsev’s Net Worth? Inside the 'DWTS' Star's Career
Artem Chigvintsev, the Dancing With the Stars pro, has amassed an impressive net worth throughout his career.
OK! takes a look at the seasoned dancer's net worth and the engagements which contributed to his multimillion dollar wealth.
How Much Is Artem Chigvintsev's Net Worth?
In 2024, the Emmy-nominated choreographer's net worth stands at an estimated $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The Russian dancer, known for his expertise in Latin dance, competed with his ex-wife Giselle Peacock after moving to the U.S. in 2003. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2005, but their shared victories in ballroom competitions likely helped boost Chigvintsev's earnings.
Artem Chigvintsev’s Reality TV Journey
Chigvintsev first appeared on the inaugural season of So You Think You Can Dance?, but his journey took a turn after an early elimination. He returned in Season 2, this time as a choreographer, showcasing his versatility.
His stint on the British show Strictly Come Dancing spanned from Season 8 to Season 11, where he competed alongside celebrity partners and enjoyed a significant payday.
However, Chigvintsev’s role on Dancing With the Stars marks one of his most notable career highlights. He debuted in Season 19 and continued to perform until Season 27, also joining the show’s live tour.
In Season 29, Chigvintsev partnered with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. They delighted judges and audiences alike, ultimately claiming the coveted mirrorball trophy.
"So knowing that back story, I guess you know what it meant for me to be back this year and being partnered up with @kaitlynbristowe really made this experience complete. Her dream was for many years to be on DWTS which almost came true 5 years ago,” Chigvintsev shared on Instagram in November 2020.
The post read: “Even that you started strong, your journey wasn’t easy and no matter how hard it would get you never gave up. I want to say thank you for all your hard work and helping me to make my dream come true. Last and most importantly I want to thank all the fans who voted and supported us through the competition. #bellaarmy #bachelornation #dwts you absolutely killed it, you ALL made this possible @dancingabc."
Chigvintsev continued to showcase his skills with the DWTS live cast but last competed in Season 32 in 2023, finishing fourth.
Broadway and Beyond: Artem Chigvintsev’s Career Highlights
Beyond reality TV, Chigvintsev graced Broadway in the show Burn the Floor, which premiered in 2009 and later ran in the West End in 2010. Earnings from these appearances undoubtedly contributed to his financial portfolio.
Not just a dancer, Chigvintsev also dipped his toes in acting, landing roles in episodes of The O.C. and in the film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.
His Marriage And Divorce
Chigvintsev starred alongside his ex-wife Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella) and her twin sister, Brie Garcia, on the beloved series Total Bellas. While exact earnings per episode remain undisclosed, estimates suggest he earned at least a high four-figure sum during his time on the show.
In 2023, Artem and the WWE superstar filmed their wedding journey in the new Peacock series Nikki Bella Says I Do. The couple welcomed their son, Matteo, in 2020.
Following their August 2024 divorce, reports indicate that Nikki was ordered to pay Artem a one-time lump sum of $200,000, along with $3,500 each month in child support, as revealed by TMZ.