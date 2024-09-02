Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline: From Meeting on 'DWTS' to His Shocking Arrest

While undergoing counseling amid their rocky relationship, Garcia assured their fans they became "stronger than ever" despite not being ready to tie the knot yet.

"The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world's at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible," Garcia told Entertainment Tonight. "So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.'"

She added, "I can't believe it's been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can't wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem."