Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline: From Meeting on 'DWTS' to His Shocking Arrest
2017
Nikki Garcia met Artem Chigvintsev when they were paired together on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, which aired in 2017. The retired professional wrestler, who was still engaged to John Cena at the time, exited the show with her dance partner in the seventh week.
April 2018
After six years of being together, Garcia and Cena split and called off their engagement.
“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” they shared in a statement to Us Weekly.
January 2019
The January 20, 2019, episode of Total Bellas confirmed that Garcia and Chigvintsev reconnected for lunch in late 2018.
"The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for so long, so I'm just really excited to see him today," the 40-year-old TV personality said. Insiders also revealed they had been seeing each other "for a while" at the time but were "taking it slow."
Garcia later admitted they had their first date at the farmer's market in Studio City.
March 2019
After the dating rumors emerged, the Confessions of a Womanizer star confirmed on her "The Bellas Podcast" that she was dating Chigvintsev — and she spent the night at his house.
Garcia also debuted their relationship on Instagram, posting a photo of herself kissing the Russian dancer's cheek while cupping his cheek.
However, she told People she was "not fully taken" at the time. Still, they continuously made public appearances together in the months thereafter.
October 2019
A few months after they started dating, the Total Divas alum revealed they took their relationship to the next level.
“I was supposed to do a show in New Zealand right when my lease was up. Then I couldn’t do the show but had given up my place, so I was like ‘Hey, can I live with you?’” she told Life & Style.
November 2019
The 42-year-old Burn the Floor cast member popped the question to Garcia in France in November 2019, but they kept their engagement a secret until January 2020.
Garcia shared her pregnancy news a few weeks later.
- Ringless Nikki Garcia Breaks Cover for First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest as She's Seen Boarding Private Jet With Her Son
- Artem Chigvintsev Called 911 on Wife Nikki Garcia Before 'DWTS' Pro Was Arrested for Felony Injury to a Spouse
- 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Battery 3 Days After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary With Wife Nikki Garcia: Report
February 2020
During Valentine's Day 2020, both Garcia and Chigvintsev gushed about their romance in their respective social media posts.
“Happy Valentine my love ❤️ I’m so excited what’s a head of us , you are one of a kind and I wouldn’t change a bit, I love you just the way you are 🦄 ,” Chigvintsev wrote.
Garcia said in her post, “Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A! ❤️"
July 2020
Garcia and Chigvintsev officially became first-time parents on July 31, 2020, after welcoming their baby boy.
Motherhood, however, was not an easy path for the Barmageddon host.
"Postpartum has knocked me on my a--. This is something that is way different," Garcia said.
She detailed, "He's like 'At times, I felt like you were starting to hate me.' He's like, 'You could be mean.' And I'm not gonna lie, I did have moments of being mean. I did have moments when I looked at him and I hated him. It's true. There were times I'd look at him and I'm like, 'I think I hate you.'"
2021
While undergoing counseling amid their rocky relationship, Garcia assured their fans they became "stronger than ever" despite not being ready to tie the knot yet.
"The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world's at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible," Garcia told Entertainment Tonight. "So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.'"
She added, "I can't believe it's been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can't wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem."
August 2022
After a long wait, Garcia and Chigvintsev finally tied the knot in Paris.
January 2023
Garcia cleared up the rumors about her marriage being valid during her interview with Us Weekly.
“We’re legally married in France and in the United States,” said the Twin Love co-host. “I think because we have our [marriage records] confidential … people went and searched and they didn’t find it. This is official. On paper, on TV and in real life!”
August 2024
Following their second wedding anniversary, Chigvintsev made headlines after he was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to spouse in Napa Valley on August 29. He was booked in the Napa County Jail less than an hour later and was released afterward, according to the intake records obtained by People.
A representative for Garcia also told the outlet, "This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
The WWE alum was spotted boarding a private plane in Oakland, Calif., two days later. She was seen without her wedding ring.