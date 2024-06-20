Ashlee Simpson Admits Her Eldest Son Bronx Gives His 'Honest Opinion' When It Comes to Her New Music: 'He Has a Good Ear'

Ashlee Simpson is back in the studio making new music — and her family isn't afraid to weigh in on how they really feel about the new tunes, especially her eldest son, Bronx, 15, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.

"I always play my songs for [my husband] Evan [Ross] for sure and then definitely for the kids as well. They'll give me their honest opinions — at least Bronx will give me his honest opinion," the 39-year-old, who teamed up with Dairy Queen as two icons across food and music celebrate their 20th anniversaries – the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat and her 2004 hit album Autobiography, exclusively tells OK!. "He has a good ear. There hasn't been anything in particular, but he'll be like, 'Oh, I like this sound better than that.'"