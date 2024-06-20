Ashlee Simpson Admits Her Eldest Son Bronx Gives His 'Honest Opinion' When It Comes to Her New Music: 'He Has a Good Ear'
Ashlee Simpson is back in the studio making new music — and her family isn't afraid to weigh in on how they really feel about the new tunes, especially her eldest son, Bronx, 15, whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.
"I always play my songs for [my husband] Evan [Ross] for sure and then definitely for the kids as well. They'll give me their honest opinions — at least Bronx will give me his honest opinion," the 39-year-old, who teamed up with Dairy Queen as two icons across food and music celebrate their 20th anniversaries – the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat and her 2004 hit album Autobiography, exclusively tells OK!. "He has a good ear. There hasn't been anything in particular, but he'll be like, 'Oh, I like this sound better than that.'"
Ross, 35, also likes to weigh in when possible. "We're so honest with each other. I feel like of all people, he's the person I can be myself with, so I definitely want his opinion," Simpson, who also shares daughter Jagger, 9, and son Ziggy, 3, with Ross, admits, adding that she's mostly inspired by her family and her kids at this time in her life. "I'm loving the sound of live instruments as well. I feel like when you sit down and write and have a moment to yourself, that's when it comes out."
"We have an open communication with each other," she adds ahead of the pair's 10th wedding anniversary, which is in August. "We have really grown with each other and seen each other through every different phase, and I think that's been the most amazing part of our relationship. We're best friends. We call each other too many times a day!"
As for whether the MTV alum will record any new tunes with her hubby, she says, "You never know down the road, but right now I'm doing this project. I think he's going to work on music, too. He's always working on music!"
Simpson, who hasn't released an album since 2008, is eager to put out new music into the world. "I'm like, 'I just need to start releasing things!' But there's no pressure. I'm enjoying making it right now, and I'm excited for Autobiography to turn 20. We're going to have a vinyl coming out too of Autobiography. It's a work in progress, but you'll be hearing more soon!" she teases, noting nothing will be coming out this summer.
Despite taking a break from music, the Texas native is "excited" to venture into this new chapter. "I love being a mom, and that's obviously my number one priority, but I enjoy writing and being in the studio as well. The great thing is there's not too much pressure. I miss touring and definitely playing shows! I want to relive some of those Autobiography and I Am Me moments!"
One of the best parts is Simpson's daughter is a big fan of her mama. "I've definitely played the album for her before when she was younger, but then she got into the videos. She loves Avril Lavigne and Olivia Rodrigo, but she loves listening to my music with the windows down. We both sing at the top of our lungs and rock out together," she says, noting she wouldn't be surprised if her tot follows in her footsteps.
"Whatever she wants to be is good with me. I grew up dancing and I loved that. She's taking classes and finding herself — there's no rush," she states. "She's into everything, including Hannah Montana! I never saw it, but now I've seen it all!"
Since Simpson is getting back into music — she and Ross released their debut EP in October 2018 — it made perfect sense for her to team up with Dairy Queen to chat about The DQ Freezer, which holds all the iconic Blizzard Treats ever created. Opening for the first time this past spring, the DQ Freezer gives fans the chance to enjoy re-releases of their favorite BLIZZARD Treat flavors before they return to the DQ Freezer, including the Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat and Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat.
"This was such a fun partnership for me. Growing up, I definitely spent summers at Dairy Queen eating Blizzards. "The DQ Freezer is amazing. They have all the old flavors. Since it's also the 20th anniversary of Autobiography, it's been such a fun moment for me because it reminds me of being on tour and looking for Dairy Queen on our stops. The Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat is my favorite. It melts in your mouth! Now, I get to introduce my kids to Blizzards, which has been so much fun," she gushes.
Simpson first burst onto the music scene when she released "Pieces of Me" in 2004, going onto become a top-five hit in the U.S., and it and topped the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart based on radio airplay.
"That's the fun thing about teaming up with Dairy Queen — you remember things from certain tour stops or there were certain tastes and smells from the backyard that you remember so well. This was so much fun, and I feel like we've definitely been having a moment of nostalgia in my house," she adds. "My daughter is going through my old videos and music. She's like, 'I want to be on tour with you!' I'm working on new music, so it's fun to look back and be proud of being in the studio and those exciting moments. It was so fun to write and make that album — what a fun experience that was."