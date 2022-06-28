Time FliesAshlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Is A Full-Blown Teenager — See Pic!
Mom-of-three Ashlee Simpson has been sharing plenty of fun pictures from her brood's trip to England, but it's the simple snap she took with 13-year-old son Bronx that has everyone talking!
The teen doesn't usually appear on the singer's Instagram feed, so when he popped up in her post late last night, fans were shocked to see just how much he had grown.
"London dinner dates with my loves 🤍," Simpson captioned the set of photos, the first of which featured her and her eldest boy. In the pic, Bronx flashed a smile while his mom put up the peace sign.
"Omg Bronx is a full adult 😮," one Instagram user commented, while Ross' sister, Tracee Ellis Ross, wrote, "Oh my Bronx looks so beautiful and grown up. We were just together. How!"
The star shares Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz, while she and husband Evan Ross have daughter Jagger, 6, and son Ziggy, 1.
The exes have been amicably coparenting since they split in 2011, with Simpson, 37, even admitting she "lucked out" having the Fall Out Boy drummer, 43, by her side as they raise their son.
Even Ross agrees with that sentiment. "It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us, that makes it easier," he spilled to Us Weekly of having a blended family. "And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that."
Nonetheless, Wentz insisted he doesn't have "all the answers" when it comes to coparenting.
"Telling somebody what the key to [coparenting] is would be insane," he declared to the publication. "I think it’s important to listen and to give people balance."
The rocker went on to date Meagan Camper, and they have two kids of their own.
Meanwhile, Ross, 33, and Simpson are unsure if they'll continue to expand their family, as the "La La" crooner admitted her other half is more eager about the idea than she is.
"He is ready for more!" she told E! News in April. "I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."