Ashley Benson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Brandon Davis: Photo
She's here! Ashley Benson and husband Brandon Davis welcomed their first child together — a little girl.
The Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, uploaded a photo of the tot's feet via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 29. She added a pink heart emoji to the post.
Additionally, the blonde babe was spotted with Davis, 45, in Westwood, Calif., after giving birth, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.
In the photos, Benson wore black pants and a black crop top while her hubby sported a striped sweater and black shorts.
The duo, who have been friends for a while, were first linked in January 2023 and later made their relationship Instagram official in June 2023. They announced their engagement a month later, and it was later revealed they got married in November 2023.
“My best frienddddd. I love you,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of her engagement ring in July 2023.
Davis reposted, writing, “Love of my life.”
According to an insider, Benson was always itching to be a mom.
“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” the source told Us Weekly. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”
While speaking to People in 2019, she admitted she wanted a big family.
“I want, like, 25 kids. Now [my former Pretty Little Liars costars Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell] are going to help with mine whenever I get pregnant — not anytime soon — but it’ll be fun,” she said.
Last month, Benson gushed about her "immediate" connection with Davis while talking to Ladygunn magazine.
“I was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry you,’” she recalled about Davis, adding that she knew becoming a parent was going to “f-------- change” her life.
“I’ve had to go away from what I’m known for,” she shared. “And with the birth of my child, the rebirth of my career is going to happen too.”