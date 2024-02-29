OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Ashley Benson
OK LogoBABIES

Ashley Benson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Brandon Davis: Photo

ashley benson gives birth pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

She's here! Ashley Benson and husband Brandon Davis welcomed their first child together — a little girl.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, uploaded a photo of the tot's feet via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 29. She added a pink heart emoji to the post.

Article continues below advertisement
ashleybenson baby ig
Source: @ashleybenson/instagram

The star shared the snap on February 29.

Additionally, the blonde babe was spotted with Davis, 45, in Westwood, Calif., after giving birth, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

In the photos, Benson wore black pants and a black crop top while her hubby sported a striped sweater and black shorts.

Article continues below advertisement
ashley benson gives birth
Source: mega

The pair have been friends for a long time.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo, who have been friends for a while, were first linked in January 2023 and later made their relationship Instagram official in June 2023. They announced their engagement a month later, and it was later revealed they got married in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of her engagement ring in July 2023.

Davis reposted, writing, “Love of my life.”

Article continues below advertisement
ashley benson gives birth brandon davis
Source: mega

The duo got married last year.

MORE ON:
Ashley Benson
Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, Benson was always itching to be a mom.

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” the source told Us Weekly. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking to People in 2019, she admitted she wanted a big family.

“I want, like, 25 kids. Now [my former Pretty Little Liars costars Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell] are going to help with mine whenever I get pregnant — not anytime soon — but it’ll be fun,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
ashley benson gives birth
Source: mega

Ashley Benson has always wanted to be a mom, an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Benson gushed about her "immediate" connection with Davis while talking to Ladygunn magazine.

“I was just like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry you,’” she recalled about Davis, adding that she knew becoming a parent was going to “f-------- change” her life.

“I’ve had to go away from what I’m known for,” she shared. “And with the birth of my child, the rebirth of my career is going to happen too.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.