Ashley Biden Pays Emotional Visit to Late Brother Beau's Grave Amid Dad Joe's Cancer Battle: Photo
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Ashley Biden paid a visit to her late brother Beau Biden's grave as their father, Joe Biden, battles cancer years after losing his son to the disease.
Ashley Biden Visited Brother Beau at Cemetery
In the photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 8, Ashley, 45, wore blue ballet flats as she stood before her late brother's headstone.
The headstone read, "Maj. Joseph R. Biden III," and listed his military honors, including "Operation Iraqi Freedom, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star [and] Delaware Conspicuous Service Cross."
Jill Biden Still 'Prays' to Late Son Beau Biden
Beau died at age 46 in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer. He served as Delaware's attorney general and was considered a rising star in Democratic politics before his death, a loss the Biden family has continued to speak out about in the years since.
The family matriarch, Jill Biden, made headlines last month when she revealed that she prayed to her late son "every morning" to be with the family amid Joe's cancer battle.
"I think [Beau] listens, and now with Joe with his cancer diagnosis, I get a little frustrated and I say, ‘Beau, where are you? I need you,'" the former first lady, 75, said during an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" on September 1.
- Joe Biden, 83, Wears Knee Brace While Relaxing in the Backyard With Daughter Ashley Amid His 'Challenging' Cancer Battle: Photo
- Jill Biden Says She Still Prays to Her Late Son Beau: 'Where Are You? I Need You Now'
- Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Posts Rare Throwback Photos With Late Brother Beau, Calls Him 'the Best Driver in the Family'
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Jill Biden Visits Beau Biden's Grave When She Needs Strength
"I really didn’t feel Beau was gonna die. I couldn’t imagine that God was gonna take him," Jill admitted. "I never, ever gave up hope until Beau took his last breath and so I just felt so betrayed by it, and I just could not, I couldn’t understand it."
The View from the East Wing author explained that when she needed extra strength, she would go to the cemetery where Beau was buried to speak with him.
Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Cancer in May 2025
As OK! previously reported, the former POTUS' stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis was announced in May 2025, months after he left the White House earlier that year.
Joe, 83, offered a positive health update on September 8 as he marked Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
"This month it's more personal for me," he wrote in a lengthy post shared via X. "When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones. When prostate cancer is caught early, the five-year survival is close to 100 percent."
He continued, "I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me. Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir."