Ashley Biden Pays Emotional Visit to Late Brother Beau's Grave Amid Dad Joe's Cancer Battle: Photo

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Ashley Biden paid a visit to her late brother Beau Biden's grave as their father, Joe Biden, battles cancer years after losing his son to the disease.

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Ashley Biden Visited Brother Beau at Cemetery

Source: @ashleybiden/Instagram Ashley Biden visited her father's grave on October 8.

In the photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 8, Ashley, 45, wore blue ballet flats as she stood before her late brother's headstone. The headstone read, "Maj. Joseph R. Biden III," and listed his military honors, including "Operation Iraqi Freedom, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star [and] Delaware Conspicuous Service Cross."

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Jill Biden Still 'Prays' to Late Son Beau Biden

Source: MEGA Beau Biden died at age 46.

Beau died at age 46 in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer. He served as Delaware's attorney general and was considered a rising star in Democratic politics before his death, a loss the Biden family has continued to speak out about in the years since. The family matriarch, Jill Biden, made headlines last month when she revealed that she prayed to her late son "every morning" to be with the family amid Joe's cancer battle. "I think [Beau] listens, and now with Joe with his cancer diagnosis, I get a little frustrated and I say, ‘Beau, where are you? I need you,'" the former first lady, 75, said during an appearance on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" on September 1.

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Jill Biden Visits Beau Biden's Grave When She Needs Strength

Source: MEGA Jill Biden revealed she 'never gave up hope' that Beau Biden would beat his cancer diagnosis.

"I really didn’t feel Beau was gonna die. I couldn’t imagine that God was gonna take him," Jill admitted. "I never, ever gave up hope until Beau took his last breath and so I just felt so betrayed by it, and I just could not, I couldn’t understand it." The View from the East Wing author explained that when she needed extra strength, she would go to the cemetery where Beau was buried to speak with him.

Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Cancer in May 2025

Source: MEGA Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer just months after leaving the White House in January 2025.