Ashley Greene Is 'in a Better Headspace' After Dealing With Fame at a Young Age: 'I'm Really Proud'

"I was really excited to partner with Aura Health for multiple reasons. I fell in love with the offerings of the App and the ease with which I could use it. After using the App for a short amount of time, my husband, Paul, mentioned that I seemed like I was in such an amazing place and whatever I was doing, I should continue to do it," she explains. "That spoke volumes. I’ve also become a lot more transparent and open about my wins and my struggles. I think that choice stems from a few things … first was my reproductive health company Hummingway because I want to empower others to share their stories, and I felt it was only fair to share min since giving birth to my beautiful baby girl last year. Postpartum has been such a combination of moments of bliss and moments of complete overwhelm and struggle, and I feel like that narrative needs to be shared."

"So, I think being open about those two subjects really allowed me to be vulnerable and open up about my mental health journey. That being said, I was still extremely nervous to share my struggles which specifically tied to self-worth, adjusting to motherhood, running a business and the hardships presented by the film industry. But I’m extremely glad I decided to make the leap. Together we created an exclusive video series titled, 'The keys to rediscovering your mental wellness with Ashley Greene,' and I’m really proud to have used my voice to help others hopefully not feel so alone, and to know there are tools out there to help on their journeys as well," she says.