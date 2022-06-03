Double Trouble! Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's Best Moments Over The Years: Photos

Two of a kind!

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have been the most famous set of twins in the entire world since they won the hearts of television viewers in the family sitcom Full House way back in the late 80's.

After tackling the worlds of both acting and fashion, the sisters, now 35, have moved into a more secluded and private life. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate revealed in 2021. "I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference."