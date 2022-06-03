Double Trouble! Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's Best Moments Over The Years: Photos
Two of a kind!
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have been the most famous set of twins in the entire world since they won the hearts of television viewers in the family sitcom Full House way back in the late 80's.
After tackling the worlds of both acting and fashion, the sisters, now 35, have moved into a more secluded and private life. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate revealed in 2021. "I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference."
Scroll through the gallery to see Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's best moments throughout the years:
Young Child Stars
The young child actors took Hollywood by storm, starring in television shows like Full House and hit films like It Takes Two. The duo also acted in series of musical mystery videos called The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley premiered in 1994 and continued through 1997.
Hollywood Starlets
Mary Kate and Ashley became huge names in the teen scene while leading multiple television sitcoms like Two of a Kind and So Little Time. The two also dove into the business world on their 18th birthdays when they became co-presidents of their family's production company Dualstar entertainment, which established the sisters' place on the Forbes list.
Fashionable Young Women
As the famous twins came into their own, fashion took center stage. With the two being the poster children for "boho chic" in the early 2000's, Mary Kate and Ashley started the brands The Row and Elizabeth & James which propelled them into the upper echelons of the fashion world.
Mature Style Icons
In 2012 and again in 2015, Mary Kate and Ashley were named Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for their work on The Row. The siblings were also awarded by the CFDA for being the Accessories Designer of the Year in 2014.
Private Businesswomen
As the Hollywood power team settled into a more private life, their personal matters became the focus on their lives. While still running their fashion empire, Mary-Kate married and then divorced Olivier Sarkozy. Ashley is currently dating a 33-year-old artist, Louis Eisner.