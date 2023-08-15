Ashley Tisdale Calls Husband Christopher French the 'Greatest Dad Ever': 'It's So Cute'
Even though Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, have been together for over a decade, she was still shocked to see him seamlessly dive into fatherhood when they welcomed daughter Jupiter in 2021.
"He's literally the greatest dad ever. It's so amazing. He's the most patient person, which I've always known about him, but it's cool to see him in his role. I guess it is a side of him I never really knew. When he became a dad, I was like, 'Wow, I had no idea this guy existed.' He's such a girl dad, and it's so cute. He's really so great. I feel so great we took the time to have a kid because we were able to have a foundation in our relationship that is so important. We've always been on the same page," the 38-year-old, who teamed up with Natrol® to Launch the Back on Track Giveaway, encouraging Americans to reclaim lost sleep ahead of the busy fall season, exclusively tells OK!.
"We felt ready to have a kid, and now we have so much fun and get to do these fun activities together. We get to watch a movie with her that we would watch growing up. We both enjoy it a lot," the actress continues.
Despite the two having their hands full, they still make it a point to have their alone time at night after they put the tot down for bed or go out on the weekends. "We love watching shows together, so we'll watch TV together, but I think that is something we've always been good at," she explains. "Ever since having the baby, we definitely do our date nights a lot. We have great help from both of our moms who live close, so we're very lucky. Whenever we want to get out, we have one of them come. We've always wanted to maintain our connection, even with having a baby."
While some couples need to specifically schedule stuff in their calendars in order to see one another, Tisdale and French fortunately don't need to do so. "We're like, 'Hey, let's go to dinner or hang out with friends.' I think we connect even with Jupiter there. We enjoy all being together," she shares.
- Ashley Tisdale Admits Having Daughter Jupiter Helps Her and Husband Christopher French 'Stay Present'
- Ashley Tisdale Will Encourage Her Daughter Jupiter To 'Follow Her Passions' If She Wants To Go Into Acting Or Showbiz: 'Nothing Is Stopping Her'
- It's Galentine's Day! From Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox To Snooki & JWoww — Celebrate Girl Power With Our Favorite Celebrity Besties : Photos
In the meantime, since the High School Musical star is busy with her company, Frenshe, it made sense to partner with Natrol®, a leading sleep, mood and stress supplement brand, to empower individuals to get ready for rest and reset their sleep routines to live their best life with an exclusive giveaway of tools and resources designed to support a healthy sleep routine.
"I've obviously struggled in the past with insomnia and sleepless nights, and I talk about mental health on my platform, Frenshe, and Natrol® has been such a game changer for me," she explains. "It not only helps me get to sleep, but I stay asleep and their melatonin gummies are really good. Frenshe, which is sold at Target, has one of the mood boosting scents called Lavender Cloud, so it made sense because that one is about unwinding and resting. I've realized over the years that you are setting yourself up for a good night's sleep. Sleep is so important. Americans lose an average of 15 and a half hours of sleep, especially during the summer months so getting on track is super important. It makes me feel so much more present."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
To learn more and enter the Back on Track Pack giveaway, visit back-on-track-packs.prod.fooji.com.