Ashley Tisdale Calls Husband Christopher French the 'Greatest Dad Ever': 'It's So Cute'

"He's literally the greatest dad ever. It's so amazing. He's the most patient person, which I've always known about him, but it's cool to see him in his role. I guess it is a side of him I never really knew. When he became a dad, I was like, 'Wow, I had no idea this guy existed.' He's such a girl dad, and it's so cute. He's really so great. I feel so great we took the time to have a kid because we were able to have a foundation in our relationship that is so important. We've always been on the same page," the 38-year-old, who teamed up with Natrol® to Launch the Back on Track Giveaway, encouraging Americans to reclaim lost sleep ahead of the busy fall season, exclusively tells OK!.

"We felt ready to have a kid, and now we have so much fun and get to do these fun activities together. We get to watch a movie with her that we would watch growing up. We both enjoy it a lot," the actress continues.