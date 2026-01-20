Ashton Kutcher Reveals Gucci Fired Him for Being 'Too Fat' After Modeling Pink Speedo

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher recently shared a surprising story from his modeling days, revealing that Gucci once fired him for being “too fat.” In an interview with an outlet, the star of The Beauty recounted his experience with the luxury fashion house, which was run by Tom Ford at the time. “I flew to Italy for the runway show, and he puts me in a pink Speedo,” Kutcher, 47, recounted. He noted that he weighed “exactly” 178 pounds during that fateful shoot. “Ford was like, ‘He’s too fat.’ And then I got fired,” he added, still amused by the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher revealed Gucci once fired him for being 'too fat.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kutcher recalled how he and Ford now joke about the decision. “I laugh with him about it now, and he’s like, ‘You were too fat.’ I was like, ‘Dude, I was 178 pounds! Like, what are you talking about?’” he chuckled.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the setback, Kutcher defended Ford’s choice, explaining, “He had a specific thing that he wanted to see. In his eye, it was the right thing.” He concluded, “It didn’t mean I was less; it just meant that I wasn’t that for him for that moment.” Kutcher, who began modeling at 19, acknowledged that even “some of the most beautiful people in the world” don't have amazing confidence. “What I realized really quickly was that everybody had an insecurity,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor said the decision happened before a runway show in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking in the mirror, he noted, “If you look long enough, you’ll find something you don’t like, or that you think could be better.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Kutcher admitted that his looks sometimes hindered his acting career. “There are roles that I’ve gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven’t gotten because of the way I look,” he said during a New York Comic Con panel. “Sometimes it’s frustrating.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher said he weighed just 178 pounds at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Kutcher stars in Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Beauty, premiering January 21. The show explores an STD that enhances appearance but ultimately proves deadly, raising questions about society’s obsession with physical perfection.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher praised ex-wife Demi Moore's 'The Substance' performance.