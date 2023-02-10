Ashton Kutcher Jokes He Had To Start Doing Sit-Ups While Filming Throwback Scene In New Film: 'I Used To Have Abs When I Was 20!'
Ashton Kutcher joked he had to get into tip-top shape when filming his new Netflix rom-com, Your Place or Mine.
In one scene, the 45-year-old had to look like he was 20 years old, which required some work.
"Here's the crazy thing, before we shot the sequence of when I was 20, I didn't have this much chest hair when I was 20!" he said while appearing on Lorraine. "I actually need to mow this thing down and clean it up — and I'm like dude.. sit ups! God, I used to have abs when I was 20! Like, what happened!"
Elsewhere in the interview, which focuses on Peter (Kutcher) and his best friend Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) swapping homes in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.
The That '70s Show star said filming the flick was a "breath of fresh air" as it wasn't "about darkness."
"Mila [Kunis] and I searched for this kind of movie during the pandemic," he noted of his lady, whom he married in 2015.
As OK! previously reported, the former model made waves when he and the Legally Blonde alum, 46, looked awkward during their press tour.
However, Kutcher defended his actions.
“My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” Kutcher said on an episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. “If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it.”
“I can’t hear very well. I’m hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear in the other,” he explained of being on the red carpet. “I don’t know who’s yelling my name, but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here! Look at this one! Over here!’ At a certain point you’re looking you’re like, ‘God, this is really something. OK, which one? Look at the camera. Got it. OK, are we done? Awesome.’ For, like, 20 minutes.”