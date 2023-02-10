Ashton Kutcher Jokes He Had To Start Doing Sit-Ups While Filming Throwback Scene In New Film: 'I Used To Have Abs When I Was 20!'

Ashton Kutcher joked he had to get into tip-top shape when filming his new Netflix rom-com, Your Place or Mine.

In one scene, the 45-year-old had to look like he was 20 years old, which required some work.

"Here's the crazy thing, before we shot the sequence of when I was 20, I didn't have this much chest hair when I was 20!" he said while appearing on Lorraine. "I actually need to mow this thing down and clean it up — and I'm like dude.. sit ups! God, I used to have abs when I was 20! Like, what happened!"