Ashton Kutcher Shares Very Rare Photo With His and Wife Mila Kunis' Son in Matching Hats

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Ashton Kutcher gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life. The actor posted a sweet moment with his son, Dimitri, whom he shares with his wife, Mila Kunis, via his Instagram on Thursday, October 15.

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Source: @aplusk/instagram One fan called the photo 'adorable.'

In the snap, the pair wore matching black hats with the phrase "Ella's Fellas" across the front, in reference to country superstar Ella Langley. Both had the hats tilted down to cover their faces for the selfie, with Ashton opting to keep the upload caption-less. One person commented, "Love the hats!! 😍," as another gushed over the father-son moment, adding, "Okay this is adorable!!"

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Ashton Kucther and Mila Kunis Agreed to Keep Their Children Out of the Public Eye

Source: MEGA In 2017, Ashton Kucther said he and Mila Kunis think 'being public' should be their children's choice.

Ashton and Mila, who have been married since 2015, are also parents to daughter Wyatt. Back in October 2017, the Two and a Half Men actor shared in a podcast interview that he and his wife agreed to keep their children's lives private. "We don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice," Ashton said at the time. "My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that." He added that the couple has "a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff."

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Ashton Kucther and Mila Kunis Got Married in 2015

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met while filming 'That '70s Show.'

The two first met as teenagers on the set of That '70s Show; however, romance didn't blossom until years later. The former costars reconnected at the Golden Globes in early 2012 and began a casual "friends with benefits" situation. Their relationship quickly became serious, and they moved in together by that April. They got engaged in February 2014 and officially tied the knot in July 2015.

'It Makes It Really Easy'

Source: MEGA Ashton Kucther was married to Demi Moore before reconnecting with Mila Kunis.