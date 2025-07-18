or
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife Ditches Last Name on Facebook Following Coldplay Concert Scandal

Photo of Andy Byron.
Source: Astronomer/YouTube

By:

July 18 2025, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, ditched her husband’s last name on Facebook after his workplace affair was revealed at a Coldplay concert.

Before deleting her Facebook altogether, Megan quietly scrubbed “Byron” from her profile, per Newsweek, just hours after her husband’s alleged fling made headlines.

Megan Kerrigan Byron Ditched Her Last Name Amid Viral Scandal

image of Andy Byron was spotted by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
Source: MEGA

Andy Byron was spotted by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Andy made headlines when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin spotted him in the audience at the band’s July 15 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. During the show, the kiss cam unexpectedly zoomed in on an intimate moment between the Astronomer CEO and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

The pair — who are both married to other people — separated and ducked out of sight once they realized they were on jumbotron screens.

Andy Byron Was Caught in an Intimate Moment With a Coworker

image of Andy Byron was caught in an intimate moment with a coworker.
Source: @instaagraace/TikTok

Andy Byron was caught in an intimate moment with a coworker.

“Ooh look at these two,” Martin said as he watched the dramatic moment play out, “Whoa, okay! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.”

Racking up more than 23 million views in less than 24 hours, Megan reportedly received thousands of comments from social media users reporting her husband’s infidelity.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Ducked Cameras in Viral Videos

image of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot dramatically separated once cameras caught him.
Source: @instaagraace/TikTok

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot dramatically separated once cameras caught him.

Days after the video went viral, a statement on July 17 was released. However, it was later revealed that the message, which was posted on X, was fake.

Andy Byron Issued a Statement Surrounding Infidelity

image of Andy Byron asked for privacy after viral Coldplay scandal.
Source: Astronomer/YouTube

Andy Byron asked for privacy after viral Coldplay scandal.

Andy and Kristin have reportedly worked together since November 2024, when the latter was onboarded as Astronomer’s Chief People Officer.

Andy previously gushed about Kristin once she was hired.

“Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory,” he previously said.

He continued, “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

According to the press release, Cabot “has a proven track record of preserving and enriching company culture at organizations experiencing rapid growth."

