'Rocky' and 'Predator' Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76, Action Movie Star Honored by His Hollywood Costars

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Carl Weathers had a remarkable 50-year screen career, appearing in over 75 films and TV shows.

He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world, in the Rocky franchise. Weathers starred as Rocky Balboa's opponent in the first four Rocky films, leaving an unforgettable mark on the audience with his charismatic and powerful performance.