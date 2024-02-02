'Rocky' and 'Predator' Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76, Action Movie Star Honored by His Hollywood Costars
Carl Weathers, the legendary actor known for his roles in Rocky, Predator, The Mandalorian, and many other films and TV shows, has passed away at the age of 76.
His family announced the sad news on Friday, February 2 — one day after his death.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."
Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Carl Weathers had a remarkable 50-year screen career, appearing in over 75 films and TV shows.
He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world, in the Rocky franchise. Weathers starred as Rocky Balboa's opponent in the first four Rocky films, leaving an unforgettable mark on the audience with his charismatic and powerful performance.
In addition to his iconic role as Creed, Weathers played Greef Karga in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. He appeared in nine episodes over the course of three seasons and received critical acclaim for his work.
The actor/director was also a 2021 Emmy nominee for his role in The Mandalorian and directed several episodes in Seasons 2 and 3.
Fans were eagerly anticipating the upcoming Mandalorian feature film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which was confirmed by Lucasfilm last month. However, it remains uncertain whether Weathers or any other cast members from the series will be involved in the film despite the title characters.
Aside from his work in the Rocky and Star Wars franchises, Weathers made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry through his roles in films such as Predator, Action Jackson and Happy Gilmore. He also provided the voice for Combat Carl in Toy Story 4, showcasing his versatility as an actor.
He graduated from San Diego State University and started with guest roles in popular shows like Good Times, Kung Fu and The Six Million Dollar Man.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Weather's Predator costar and former Governor of Minnesota, Jesse Ventura, shared his condolences on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend."
"All my sympathies and love to his family," he continued. "I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl."
Several cast and crew members from The Mandalorian, such as actor Pedro Pascal and director Robert Rodriguez, also shared sweet messages.
Rodriguez tweeted, "Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions. A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen."