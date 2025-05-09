Attorney General Pam Bondi Caught on Camera Spilling New Details to Nanny About Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was secretly recorded discussing explosive revelations about the late serial s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing the existence of “tens of thousands of videos” linked to Epstein and minors.
The covert sting operation was conducted by controversial conservative activist James O'Keefe, leading to questions about transparency in the government's handling of sensitive information.
In the shocking video published on Thursday, May 8, Bondi is seen conversing with an undercover journalist.
The Attorney General's casual dining chat raises eyebrows, especially since she made a nearly identical declaration at the White House just one day prior, telling the press, “There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child p---," seemingly attempting to preempt O'Keefe's scoop.
O’Keefe Media Group tweeted: “AG Pam Bondi Was Covertly Recorded on April 28, Revealing Previously Undisclosed Information About Epstein Regarding 'Tens of Thousands of Videos of Little Kids' to a Complete Stranger in a D.C. Restaurant. Yesterday, the AG Made an Almost Identical Statement Publicly After…” “Yesterday, Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi was at the White House and disclosed what she represented as brand new information in relation to Jeffrey Epstein: the existence of tens of thousands of videos featuring little children,” O’Keefe revealed in his video.
"Now, this is the first time an official has publicly acknowledged that videos of Epstein and his victims exist. What you may not know is just nine days prior, the attorney general had a very similar conversation with a total stranger in a restaurant," he continued.
In the secret recording, the undercover nanny asked, "Do you know when the Epstein files are going to get released?"
Bondi said, "Um, we hope soon. The FBI has been on them."
The nanny then asked if there were any dates only for Bondi to reveal, "No, you know what it is, though? There are tens of thousands of videos and it’s all with little kids. So they have to go through every one."
O’Keefe Media Group released a separate video featuring John Bryan, a former adviser to Prince Andrew, who claimed the prince lied to him about “f------ underage girls," calling the situation "not cool."
After O’Keefe Media Group reached out to Bondi’s office, informing them of the recorded statements regarding the delay of the Epstein files due to “tens of thousands of videos… with little kids,” the AG took to the media to confirm the details publicly. “Now, we hesitated to publish this story but believe, like we did yesterday, that the public has a right to know,” O’Keefe concluded. “And this one raises serious questions. On one hand, why did our country’s highest law enforcement official share this information with first, not with the American people, but with a self-described nanny at brunch? But more importantly, why was this information held back in the first place? Does this show that a government apparatus is still working behind the scenes to protect powerful people involved in the scandal?” Supporters of President Donald Trump are outraged and disappointed over the prolonged delay in the promised release of the “Epstein Files,” which Bondi oversees.