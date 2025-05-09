Attorney General Pam Bondi Caught on Camera Spilling New Details to Nanny About Jeffrey Epstein

In the secret recording, the undercover nanny asked, "Do you know when the Epstein files are going to get released?"

Bondi said, "Um, we hope soon. The FBI has been on them."

The nanny then asked if there were any dates only for Bondi to reveal, "No, you know what it is, though? There are tens of thousands of videos and it’s all with little kids. So they have to go through every one."

O’Keefe Media Group released a separate video featuring John Bryan, a former adviser to Prince Andrew, who claimed the prince lied to him about “f------ underage girls," calling the situation "not cool."