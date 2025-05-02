'National Disgrace': Attorney General Pam Bondi Slammed for Claiming President Donald Trump Single-Handedly Saved '258 Million Lives'
Attorney General Pam Bondi was mocked on social media after she spoke at a White House Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 30, claiming that President Donald Trump had single-handedly saved "258 million lives."
This statement left many astounded and raised eyebrows regarding both its validity and mathematical possibility.
“Mr. President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it. Thank you,” she declared, clearly reveling in the atmosphere.
Continuing to dish out praise, Bondi connected Trump’s directives to safety initiatives by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“I was at DEA yesterday, they said to me, ‘you — Donald Trump — have taken the handcuffs off of DEA agents,’ and as a result of — since you have been in office, President Trump, your DOJ agencies have seized more than 22 million fentanyl pills, 3,400 kilos of fentanyl, since you’ve been, your last 100 days — which saved — are you ready for this, media? — 258 million lives," the attorney general claimed.
"Kids are dying every day because they are taking this junk laced with something else — they don’t know what they are taking, they think they’re buying a Tylenol or an Adderall or a Xanax, and it’s laced with fentanyl and they are dropping dead. And no longer, because of you, what you’ve done," she continued.
Several critics flooded social media with post mocking the numbers provided by Bondi and ridiculed the cabinet meeting for being "nothing more then a pat on the back for Trump dooming the country."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter shared the attorney general's comments and wrote: "What a national disgrace. At this point, they’re not holding a cabinet meeting — it’s a fantasy convention with better lighting."
Another X user commented: "Pam, honey, not everyone in the United States does drugs! On this subject, how about we address the problem of the people in this country that do waste their lives & our money & resources by taking drugs. No drug market no need for drugs entering our borders."
A third person joked: "They don’t teach primary school maths at law school. Don’t be too hard on her. She is a sophist. Her expertise is rhetoric and the art of persuasion, not the cold hard logic of mathematics. 1+1=2 and all that."
- Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau Agree to $1.3 Billion Border Plan After POTUS' '51st State' Threats
- Donald Trump Doubles Down on Claim President Joe Biden Is Welcoming 'Drug Lords, Human Traffickers and Terrorists' Into the U.S.
- Donald Trump's Team 'Felt Good' About Ex-Prez's Testimony, Maggie Haberman Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the cabinet meeting, Bondi's enthusiastic pitch also covered other hot-button issues, including gun seizures, vandalism concerning Teslas, arson at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion and terrorism.
"I could go on," she said, a note of pride prevalent in her voice. "We’re doing everything to keep America safe at your direction. Thank you, Mr. President."
President Trump simply responded, "Thank you, really doing a great job. Thank you very much."
The U.S. Census reports the population was approximately 331 million as of 2020, and estimates that there will be 340 million projected for 2024.
Saving "258 million lives" translates to a staggering 75.86 percent of the population — a figure that simply doesn’t add up. Bondi didn’t detail how she arrived at that number, but it certainly raised eyebrows.
The DEA’s website notes that one kilogram of fentanyl could theoretically kill 500,000 people. Yet the methodology used has been criticized for overstating risks, ignoring variances in body size and tolerance, not to mention neglecting the possibility of medical interventions. By Bondi’s own statistics, if the DEA seized "3,400 kilograms" of fentanyl, that would imply the drastic potential to end 1.7 billion lives — a number that encompasses the combined populations of the U.S. and China.