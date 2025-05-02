'National Disgrace': Attorney General Pam Bondi Slammed for Claiming President Donald Trump Single-Handedly Saved '258 Million Lives'

“Mr. President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it. Thank you,” she declared, clearly reveling in the atmosphere.

Continuing to dish out praise, Bondi connected Trump’s directives to safety initiatives by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I was at DEA yesterday, they said to me, ‘you — Donald Trump — have taken the handcuffs off of DEA agents,’ and as a result of — since you have been in office, President Trump, your DOJ agencies have seized more than 22 million fentanyl pills, 3,400 kilos of fentanyl, since you’ve been, your last 100 days — which saved — are you ready for this, media? — 258 million lives," the attorney general claimed.

"Kids are dying every day because they are taking this junk laced with something else — they don’t know what they are taking, they think they’re buying a Tylenol or an Adderall or a Xanax, and it’s laced with fentanyl and they are dropping dead. And no longer, because of you, what you’ve done," she continued.