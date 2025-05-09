Shocking Confession: Prince Andrew's Pal Caught on Video Admitting Disgraced Royal 'F----- Underage Girls' During Jeffrey Epstein Friendship — Watch

The video of Bryan's allegations surfaced just a few weeks after Virginia Giuffre committed suicide.

Giuffre had previously claimed she was a s-- trafficking victim of Epstein and said she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.

Though there's a photo of the dad-of-two with Giuffre, Andrew denied her allegations, and after she filed a lawsuit against him, they wound up settling privately out of court.

After her unexpected death in April, Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, spoke out and confessed on the May 1 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, "I don’t think she committed suicide."

Roberts said he “couldn’t believe it” when he was notified of her passing, insisting there’s “no way” she would have taken her own life.

"I mean, I started crying right away. I’m still crying. I can’t believe that this is happening. It just, it’s impossible," he expressed. "And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her."