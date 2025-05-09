or
Article continues below advertisement
Shocking Confession: Prince Andrew's Pal Caught on Video Admitting Disgraced Royal 'F----- Underage Girls' During Jeffrey Epstein Friendship — Watch

Composite photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Prince Andrew's ally John Bryan was caught on video.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Though Prince Andrew has continuously denied engaging in sexual activity with younger woman when he was close with the late Jeffrey Epstein, his ally John Bryan was caught saying otherwise.

In a video published by James O'Keefe — the founder of far-right activist group Projects Veritas — Bryan discussed the disgraced royal's alleged crimes while sitting down at a restaurant with journalists who aren't shown in the frame.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video, Prince Andrew's pal John Bryan claimed the dad-of-two slept with underage girls.

"I was really pissed because [Prince Andrew] lied to me ... [about] Epstein," O'Keefe spilled.

"Then I did a big thing in the Daily Mail saying I believed Andrew. And then I found out he was was lying," he continued, to which a woman asked, "Lying about what? Screwing underage girls?"

Bryan shook his head up and down to confirm her inquiry, adding, "That he was f------ underage girls. That's not cool."

Article continues below advertisement

prince andrew pal caught video admitting f underage girls jeffrey epstein
Source: @OKeefeMedia/x

Bryan has been close with the British monarchy for years.

According to O'Keefe's report, Bryan has been a "close confidante" of the British royal family for decades, having worked with the late Queen Elizabeth II and was self-proclaimed "best friends" with Princess Diana before her death.

In addition, he had a long romantic relationship with Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, but maintained a "civilized" friendship with the Duke of York as well.

While being recorded, Bryan claimed he lived with Ferguson for "five or seven years" and helped "raise" her and Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Those were my children," he declared. "Those were my kids. I raised those kids! I was a father to those kids."

Article continues below advertisement

prince andrew pal caught video admitting f underage girls jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Prince Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's allegations that she was forced to sleep with him when she was 17.

The video of Bryan's allegations surfaced just a few weeks after Virginia Giuffre committed suicide.

Giuffre had previously claimed she was a s-- trafficking victim of Epstein and said she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.

Though there's a photo of the dad-of-two with Giuffre, Andrew denied her allegations, and after she filed a lawsuit against him, they wound up settling privately out of court.

After her unexpected death in April, Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, spoke out and confessed on the May 1 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, "I don’t think she committed suicide."

Roberts said he “couldn’t believe it” when he was notified of her passing, insisting there’s “no way” she would have taken her own life.

"I mean, I started crying right away. I’m still crying. I can’t believe that this is happening. It just, it’s impossible," he expressed. "And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her."

How the British Monarchy Reacted to Giuffre's Death

prince andrew pal caught video admitting f underage girls jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in 2022 due to his scandal.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed the British royal family called an emergency meeting after Giuffre's death.

The source told a news outlet that "King Charles, Prince William, top advisors, lawyers and PR chiefs" were all present, "but Prince Andrew was pointedly excluded from the conversation."

"They didn’t want Andrew anywhere near it," the insider revealed. "He’s seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse."

While the monarch reportedly wanted to stay silent on the tragedy, William allegedly thought they should issue a statement. In the end, no action was taken.

