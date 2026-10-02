TRUE CRIME NEWS Attorney Says Lindsay Clancy Is 'Living in Her Own Tragic World' While on 24-Hour Suicide Watch After Mistrial in Children’s Deaths Source: AP Lindsay Clancy remains on 24-hour suicide watch at Tewksbury Hospital, a Massachusetts state psychiatric facility, her attorney said. Brittany Vincent Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy remains under 24-hour suicide watch at a Massachusetts state psychiatric hospital weeks after her murder trial in the deaths of her three children ended in a mistrial. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, stated in an interview on Wednesday, September 30, that he believes his client is "living in her own tragic world" while she struggles to cope with grief and paralysis.

Article continues below advertisement

Living in 'Constant Sadness'

Source: AP Attorney Kevin Reddington said Lindsay is 'living in her own tragic world' as she copes with grief and paralysis.

"She's not a happy person, obviously. She's living in her own tragic world. It's constant. She's a very sad person and understandably so, especially even with the paralysis and her life and what she's living with," he continued. Clancy, 36, is being held at Tewksbury Hospital, and since January 2023, she has been paralyzed from the waist down as a result of attempting to take her own life on the night of her children's deaths. Reddington said at her 2023 arraignment that Lindsay suffered an injury to her spine, a fractured back and broken ribs, and she has been on round-the-clock suicide watch since then.

Article continues below advertisement

Drawing Strength From Public Support

Source: AP Reddington said Lindsay's parents visit her nearly every day and that public support 'means a lot to her.'

According to Reddington, Clancy is aware of the support that she has received from the public. "She derives strength from it," he said. "She's very appreciative. It means a lot to her." He also mentioned that Clancy's parents visit her nearly every day. Asked what has surprised him most about Clancy, Reddington pointed to how she has adapted. "She's in a hospital for mental care, she's paralyzed, her children are gone, her husband's divorced her, he's now remarried," he told a publication. "She just lives in a state of constant sadness, but she's very resilient and accepting. She just moves forward.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reddington Blames Clancy's Psychiatric Treatment

Source: AP Prosecutors allege Lindsay strangled her three children at the family's Duxbury home on Tuesday, January 24.

Prosecutors claim that Clancy strangled her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3 and 8-month-old Callan, at their Duxbury home on Tuesday, January 24. Prosecutors said her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, found Lindsay in the backyard after she had attempted to take her own life, and he then went inside and found the three children. Her defense claimed that Lindsay was experiencing postpartum psychosis and had been overmedicated, and according to Kevin, Lindsay had been prescribed as many as 12 different medications in the months before her children's deaths. "I blame it without hesitation on the medical psychiatric industry and pharmacology," Kevin said, calling the drugs "Satan's product" and blaming "incompetent, inefficient psychiatric treatment" for the damage done to her. Prosecutors claim Lindsay knew exactly what she was doing, and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said at Lindsay's 2023 arraignment that she "planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy to commit these murders." In 2023, Kevin stated that Patrick visited Lindsay's doctor a week before the deaths of the children to seek assistance. At that time, Kevin said, "Her husband actually went to the doctor the week before to ask for help and said you're turning her into a zombie." Prosecutors rejected the claim that she was a "zombie" who had been overmedicated, saying Patrick told police his wife had been "smiling" and "happy" earlier that day.

A September Mistrial

Source: AP Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Friday, September 4, after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.