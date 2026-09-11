Attorney Says 'Survivor' Contestant Was 'Catastrophically Disabled' After Spearfishing Injury Caused by Negligence of Show Producers
Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
A Survivor contestant has reportedly been left disabled after negligence by the show's producers.
As reported by Radar Online, Stavros Floros is suing the reality show producers after he lost his leg in a spearfishing accident and has been left "catastrophically disabled and disfigured," according to his lawyer.
Floros, 21, competed on Season 13 of the Greek version of Survivor on Saona Island in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.
At the time, he went spearfishing during a break from filming.
That's when a passing touring boat accidentally tore into him.
The accident resulted in Floros' left leg being partially amputated below the knee, with significant trauma to his right ankle.
Floros also accused producers of attempting to continue the shoot while giving contestants various illicit drugs like "cocaine and marijuana" to help "calm and settle the cast."
They also allegedly tried to pressure another contestant to sign a document falsely claiming the competition ended before Floros was injured, but he refused.
Stavros Floros is Suing 'Survivor' Producers in a $100M Lawsuit
In the wake of the injury, Floros is now suing Survivor producers in a $100 million lawsuit, accusing them of ignoring the dangers in the waters and failing to protect the show's contestants.
According to his lawsuit, "(The producers) built the show's entire format around requiring contestants to spearfish in open water — waters heavily trafficked by tourist boats near Bayahibe, Dominican Republic — without safety boats, spotters, protected zones or adequate warning markers."
Floros is demanding more than $100 million in damages from Turkish media company Acun Medya and its subsidiaries for negligence, civil conspiracy, and violations of maritime law.
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Floros' Lawyer Blames Solely the Production Company
Floros' lawyer, Jason Margulies of Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., placed the blame solely on the production company.
He reportedly told the outlet, "This is an egregious matter where a young and successful influencer has been left with catastrophic permanent injuries as a result of the callous disregard for safety by a large multinational production company entrusted to produce the show, Survivor."
"We see heartbreaking events like this more and more often. When huge companies take shortcuts and cut corners to maximize profits, it often comes at the cost of public safety, which is absolutely unacceptable," Marguiles continued.
The Production Company Reportedly Fought Back
Following Floros' accident, production of Survivor was ultimately shut down, and producers awarded him the season's $291,000 grand prize.
However, now that he has filed this lawsuit, the production company is reportedly trying to fight back by pushing the blame back on Floros.
The company reportedly told the Toronto Sun that Floros was spearfishing without a surface marker buoy, which might have alerted the boat's operator to his presence.
The company also defended its response to his injuries, saying at the time, "From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances."