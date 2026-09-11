Attorney Says 'Survivor' Contestant Was 'Catastrophically Disabled' After Spearfishing Injury Caused by Negligence of Show Producers

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A Survivor contestant has reportedly been left disabled after negligence by the show's producers. As reported by Radar Online, Stavros Floros is suing the reality show producers after he lost his leg in a spearfishing accident and has been left "catastrophically disabled and disfigured," according to his lawyer.

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Source: @STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM Stavros Floros sued 'Survivor' producers after he lost his leg in a spearfishing accident and has been left 'catastrophically disabled and disfigured.'

Floros, 21, competed on Season 13 of the Greek version of Survivor on Saona Island in the Dominican Republic earlier this year. At the time, he went spearfishing during a break from filming. That's when a passing touring boat accidentally tore into him. The accident resulted in Floros' left leg being partially amputated below the knee, with significant trauma to his right ankle. Floros also accused producers of attempting to continue the shoot while giving contestants various illicit drugs like "cocaine and marijuana" to help "calm and settle the cast." They also allegedly tried to pressure another contestant to sign a document falsely claiming the competition ended before Floros was injured, but he refused.

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Stavros Floros is Suing 'Survivor' Producers in a $100M Lawsuit

Source: @SURVIVOR GREECE/YOUTUBE Stavros Floros has sued 'Survivor' producers in a $100 million lawsuit.

In the wake of the injury, Floros is now suing Survivor producers in a $100 million lawsuit, accusing them of ignoring the dangers in the waters and failing to protect the show's contestants. According to his lawsuit, "(The producers) built the show's entire format around requiring contestants to spearfish in open water — waters heavily trafficked by tourist boats near Bayahibe, Dominican Republic — without safety boats, spotters, protected zones or adequate warning markers." Floros is demanding more than $100 million in damages from Turkish media company Acun Medya and its subsidiaries for negligence, civil conspiracy, and violations of maritime law.

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Floros' Lawyer Blames Solely the Production Company

Source: @STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM Stavros Floros accused 'Survivor' producers of ignoring the dangers in the waters and failing to protect the show's contestants.

Floros' lawyer, Jason Margulies of Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., placed the blame solely on the production company. He reportedly told the outlet, "This is an egregious matter where a young and successful influencer has been left with catastrophic permanent injuries as a result of the callous disregard for safety by a large multinational production company entrusted to produce the show, Survivor." "We see heartbreaking events like this more and more often. When huge companies take shortcuts and cut corners to maximize profits, it often comes at the cost of public safety, which is absolutely unacceptable," Marguiles continued.

The Production Company Reportedly Fought Back

Source: @STAVROSLO/INSTAGRAM After Floros' accident, 'Survivor' production was shut down, and he was awarded the season's $291,000 grand prize.