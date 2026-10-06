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Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has It Too Good in Prison: 'He's Enjoying It'

Photo of Aubrey O'Day and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs is 'enjoying' his time behind bars.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Aubrey O'Day called out Sean "Diddy" Combs' A-list treatment behind bars and blasted the supporters waiting to welcome him home.

"He is enjoying it. He’s not really needing for much, he got whisky, pizza, pasta, Thai massages,” O’Day, 42, said of the disgraced music mogul on Monday, October 5.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains Behind Bars

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Photo of Aubrey O'Day was selected to join Danity Kane by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2005.
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day was selected to join Danity Kane by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2005.

As OK! previously reported, the "Last Night" artist, 56, was sentenced to 50 months behind bars in October 2025 after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on January 21, 2028. He was originally slated to leave the correctional facility in June 2028, but the date has been moved up several times.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Has Prisoners Doing His Laundry

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on January 21, 2028.
Source: NBC News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on January 21, 2028.

Multiple outlets reported that Combs has created a comfortable life for himself behind bars, allegedly spending thousands of dollars every month to maintain a lavish lifestyle at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.

Four former prisoners told NBC News on September 29 that the New York Native allegedly has prisoners cooking for him, cleaning his space, making his bed, doing his laundry, and even providing Chinese-style massages.

O'Day also criticized the rapper's supporters, suggesting that "way more people than should" would celebrate the Bad Boy Records founder's release.

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Aubrey O'Day Said Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sons Girlfriends Were 'Twerking' Outside the Courtroom

Photo of Aubrey O'Day recalled women pouring baby oil on themselves when Sean 'Diddy' Combs' verdict was read.
Source: MEGA

Aubrey O'Day recalled women pouring baby oil on themselves when Sean 'Diddy' Combs' verdict was read.

She likened the situation to being outside the courtroom when Combs' verdict was read, describing women pouring baby oil on themselves and both of Combs' sons' girlfriends "twerking" to loud music.

"It was trash," O'Day admitted.

The "Ride for You" singer has never shied away from speaking out about her former boss, who famously selected her in 2005 as one of five women to join the girl group Danity Kane on MTV's reality TV show Making the Band 3.

Aubrey O'Day Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will 'Come Back a Worse Criminal'

Photo of Aubrey O'Day suggested that Sean 'Diddy' Combs would leave prison a 'worse criminal.'
Source: NBC News

Aubrey O'Day suggested that Sean 'Diddy' Combs would leave prison a 'worse criminal.'

O'Day made headlines last week when she reacted to footage of the musician using a cellphone while incarcerated.

"People should understand the difference between rehabilitation and a s----- vacation," the social media influencer wrote via X on September 29. "The system is broken, this man will come back a worse criminal."

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