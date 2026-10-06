Aubrey O'Day Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has It Too Good in Prison: 'He's Enjoying It'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Aubrey O'Day called out Sean "Diddy" Combs' A-list treatment behind bars and blasted the supporters waiting to welcome him home.
"He is enjoying it. He’s not really needing for much, he got whisky, pizza, pasta, Thai massages,” O’Day, 42, said of the disgraced music mogul on Monday, October 5.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains Behind Bars
As OK! previously reported, the "Last Night" artist, 56, was sentenced to 50 months behind bars in October 2025 after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on January 21, 2028. He was originally slated to leave the correctional facility in June 2028, but the date has been moved up several times.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Has Prisoners Doing His Laundry
Multiple outlets reported that Combs has created a comfortable life for himself behind bars, allegedly spending thousands of dollars every month to maintain a lavish lifestyle at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.
Four former prisoners told NBC News on September 29 that the New York Native allegedly has prisoners cooking for him, cleaning his space, making his bed, doing his laundry, and even providing Chinese-style massages.
O'Day also criticized the rapper's supporters, suggesting that "way more people than should" would celebrate the Bad Boy Records founder's release.
- Aubrey O'Day Believes Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Will Come Back a Worse Criminal' After His Cushy Life Behind Bars Is Exposed: 'System Is Broken'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Accountability Is Far From Over,' Aubrey O'Day Insists Ahead of His Sentencing
- Aubrey O'Day Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Fleeing the Country After Federal Agents Raid Rapper's Home Amid Trafficking Investigation
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Aubrey O'Day Said Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sons Girlfriends Were 'Twerking' Outside the Courtroom
She likened the situation to being outside the courtroom when Combs' verdict was read, describing women pouring baby oil on themselves and both of Combs' sons' girlfriends "twerking" to loud music.
"It was trash," O'Day admitted.
The "Ride for You" singer has never shied away from speaking out about her former boss, who famously selected her in 2005 as one of five women to join the girl group Danity Kane on MTV's reality TV show Making the Band 3.
Aubrey O'Day Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will 'Come Back a Worse Criminal'
O'Day made headlines last week when she reacted to footage of the musician using a cellphone while incarcerated.
"People should understand the difference between rehabilitation and a s----- vacation," the social media influencer wrote via X on September 29. "The system is broken, this man will come back a worse criminal."